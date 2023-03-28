Afghanistan Vs Pakistan: Afghanistan lose 3rd T20I by 66 runs, win series

Afghanistan lost the 3rd and final T20I against Pakistan by 66 runs but won the series by a 2-1 margin. This is the first-ever series win by Afghanistan against its rival neighbours. The 66-run win helped Pakistan avoid a clean sweep against Afghanistan.

After showing bad performances in the first two games, Pakistan finally got back on track. In the 3rd T20I, Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bowl first, the decision sounds great for the visitors as they took Mohammad Haris' wicket in the second over. Saim Ayub showed patience and played a sensible knock of 49 runs in 40 deliveries, and at the end, stand-in captain Shadab Khan smashed 28 runs in 17 deliveries that helped Pakistan to reach a safe total of 182 runs.

When Afghanistan came to bat, they got a good early start as opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 18 runs in just 11 deliveries. But as soon as they lost their first wicket at a score of 35 runs, no batter showed composure, and the team got all out at a score of just 116 runs and failed to play even 20 overs.

In a post-match presentation, Afghanistan captain, Rashid Khan, mentioned, "This was a much better wicket than the first two games. I felt 10 an over was gettable on this wicket. But the run-out and Najib got hurt, and we lost wickets in the middle."