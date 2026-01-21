Afghanistan vs West Indies LIVE SCORE updates 2nd T20I: Gurbaz departs; WI keep runrate in check

West Indies won the toss and chose to field against Afghanistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, with the second T20 International shaping up as a do-or-die fixture for the Caribbean side. Trailing the three-match series 1-0, West Indies need a victory to keep the contest alive.

Afghanistan, buoyed by a dominant performance in the opening match, will be looking to wrap up the series, while conditions in Dubai once again promise to play a key role.

Toss sets the tone

West Indies captain Brandon King said the decision to bowl first was influenced by the surface and the need to put pressure on Afghanistan early. With their backs against the wall, the visitors will be keen to restrict Afghanistan and avoid another spin-led squeeze similar to the first game.

Afghanistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I playing 11

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King (c), Alick Athanaze, Johnson Charles (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Quentin Sampson, Matthew Forde, Khary Pierre, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Ramon Simmonds

Spin dominance gives Afghanistan edge

Afghanistan stamped their authority in the series opener, exploiting Dubai’s slow surface to full effect. After setting up the match with the bat — thanks to commanding knocks from Ibrahim Zadran and Darwish Rasooli, both of whom crossed 80 — Afghanistan’s spinners took over.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan dictated terms through the middle overs, choking West Indies of momentum and underlining why Afghanistan remain one of the most dangerous spin attacks in world cricket in these conditions.

West Indies search for answers

For West Indies, the challenge is straightforward but far from simple: negotiate Afghanistan’s spinners better. The visitors are without several first-choice players, but the series offers a crucial platform for fringe players to push their case with the T20 World Cup just weeks away.

The batting line-up, featuring Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer, will need to find a method to rotate strike and disrupt the spinners if West Indies are to avoid another lopsided contest.

Head-to-head still finely balanced

Despite Afghanistan’s recent rise, the overall T20 International record between the sides remains close. Of the nine matches played, West Indies have won five, with Afghanistan claiming four — a reflection of how evenly matched the teams have been over the years.

World Cup context adds urgency

With preparations for the T20 World Cup entering a decisive phase, both teams see this series as more than just a results exercise. For Afghanistan, it is about confirming combinations and reinforcing confidence on spin-friendly surfaces. For West Indies, it is a chance to adapt quickly, assess depth and ensure players are ready for conditions similar to those expected in India and Sri Lanka.

As the lights come on in Dubai, the stakes are clear: Afghanistan have an opportunity to seal the series, while West Indies must respond to keep their campaign alive.

Afghanistan vs West Indies 2nd T20 live telecast: The live telecast of the Afghanistan vs West Indies match will not be available in India.

Afghanistan vs West Indies 2nd T20 live streaming: The live telecast of the Afghanistan vs West Indies match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.