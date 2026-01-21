Home / Cricket / News / Afghanistan vs West Indies LIVE SCORE updates 2nd T20I: Gurbaz departs; WI keep runrate in check
Live New Update

Afghanistan vs West Indies LIVE SCORE updates 2nd T20I: Gurbaz departs; WI keep runrate in check

Afghanistan vs West Indies 2nd T20 live streaming: The live telecast of the Afghanistan vs West Indies match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
Afghanistan vs West Indies live score updates from Dubai
Afghanistan vs West Indies live score updates from Dubai

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 8:39 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

8:39 PM

Afghanistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE: AFG 60 for 2 after 7 overs

Over summary: 1 1 1 1 lb1 1 — 6 runs
 
Khary Pierre keeps things tight on his first over, conceding just six as Afghanistan opt for rotation rather than risk. Both batters work the ball into the gaps, with Rasooli picking up singles to long-off and deep mid-wicket, while Atal nudges the left-arm spinner around calmly. No boundaries, but steady progress as Afghanistan continue to rebuild after the early loss of wickets.
 
Batters:
Darwish Rasooli 19 (8)
Sediqullah Atal 11 (13)
 
Bowler:
Khary Pierre 1-0-5-0

8:34 PM

Afghanistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE: AFG 41 for 2 after 5 overs

Over summary: 4 0 0 0 W 4 — 8 runs
 
Afghanistan lose a key wicket as Matthew Forde cleans up in-form Ibrahim Zadran, who departs for 22 off 17 balls, leaving the innings at a crucial juncture. Zadran had started positively with two boundaries but was beaten by a clever slower off-cutter that rattled the top of off-stump.
 
Darwish Rasooli joined Sediqullah Atal and immediately made an impact, pulling a short ball for a streaky four that raced to the fence. Atal remains watchful at the other end, rotating strike and keeping the scoreboard ticking despite the early loss.
 
Batters:
Darwish Rasooli 4 (1)
Sediqullah Atal 8 (8)
Ibrahim Zadran 22 (17) — b Forde
 
Bowler:
Matthew Forde 3-0-18-1

8:22 PM

Afghanistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: AFG 33 for 1 after 4 overs

 
 
Over summary: 4 4 1 0 2 4 — 15 runs
 
Afghanistan shift gears as Sediqullah Atal takes on Shamar Joseph, cashing in on width to produce a momentum-changing over. Atal drove fluently through the off side, twice piercing extra cover, and added sharp running to turn ones into twos. Ibrahim Zadran rotated strike early in the over before watching Atal finish with another crisp boundary.
 
Joseph’s pace created chances earlier, but this over belonged to the batters as Afghanistan pushed the run rate up inside the powerplay.
 
Batters:
Ibrahim Zadran 18 (12)
Sediqullah Atal 8 (8)
 
Bowler:
Shamar Joseph 2-0-19-1

8:18 PM

Afghanistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: AFG 18 for 1 after 3 overs

 
 
Over summary: 0 1 0 0 1 3 — 5 runs
 
Afghanistan edge along as Matthew Forde keeps things tight but is let down by a costly miss in the field. The over began with drama when Evin Lewis spilled a straightforward chance at mid-wicket, putting down Ibrahim Zadran off the first ball. Forde had momentarily started celebrating before the chance went down.
 
Zadran made the miss count to some extent, working a single before stepping down the track later in the over to drive through extra cover for three. Sediqullah Atal remained watchful, rotating strike once and seeing off the rest with a solid defence as West Indies kept a slip in place.
 
Batters:
Ibrahim Zadran 9 (9)
Sediqullah Atal 2 (5)
 
Bowler:
Matthew Forde 2-0-10-0

8:15 PM

Afghanistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: AFG 13 for 1 after 2 overs

AFG 13 for 1 after 2 overs
 
Over summary: 0 W 1 Wd Wd 0 1 0 — 4 runs
 
West Indies strike early as Shamar Joseph removes Rahmanullah Gurbaz, keeping the pressure firmly on Afghanistan in the powerplay. Joseph found movement straightaway and was rewarded when Gurbaz chased a full ball outside off, slicing it to Khary Pierre at deep backward point.
 
The over stayed tight despite two wides down the leg side, one of which Johnson Charles did brilliantly to stop, diving full length to save four. Ibrahim Zadran looked watchful, rotating strike late in the over, while Sediqullah Atal began cautiously with a single before seeing out the final delivery.
 
Batters:
Ibrahim Zadran 5 (6)
Sediqullah Atal 1 (2)
 
Bowler:
Shamar Joseph 1-0-4-1

8:10 PM

Afghanistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: AFG 9 for 0 after 1 over

Over summary: 0 1 4 0 4lb 0 — 9 runs
 
Afghanistan make a steady start despite a testing opening over from Matthew Forde, who found movement and asked early questions.
 
Rahmanullah Gurbaz got off the mark with a single off the second ball after defending the opener watchfully. Ibrahim Zadran then took charge, opening his account with a crisp drive through the off side before benefiting from leg byes as the ball jagged back sharply. Forde ended the over with a beauty that beat Zadran’s inside edge and narrowly missed the off stump.
 
Batters:
Ibrahim Zadran 4 (4)
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 1 (2)
 
Bowler:
Matthew Forde 1-0-9-0

7:47 PM

Afghanistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I Playing LIVE UPDATES: Afghanistan's XI

Afghanistan's playing 11: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

7:46 PM

Afghanistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I Playing LIVE UPDATES: Windies' XI

West Indies Playing 11: Brandon King(c), Alick Athanaze, Johnson Charles(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Quentin Sampson, Matthew Forde, Khary Pierre, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Ramon Simmonds

7:45 PM

Afghanistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I Playing LIVE UPDATES: Changes in both teams

Ramon Simmonds and Alick Athanaze come into the side in place of Jayden Seales and Amir Jangoo. Afghanistan have made one change as well, with Farooqi slotting in for Sharfi. Alick Athanaze is set to partner stand-in captain King at the top of the order.

7:34 PM

Afghanistan vs West Indies 2nd T20 LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Afghans batting first

West Indies captain Brandon King wins the toss and elects to field first.

7:31 PM

Afghanistan vs West Indies 2nd T20 LIVE TOSS UPDATES

The much-awaited toss is moments away. Stay tuned with Business Standard for the latest updates

7:26 PM

Afghanistan vs West Indies 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Afghanistan's squad

Afghanistan Squad: Rashid Khan (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Shahidullah Kamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai

7:21 PM

Afghanistan vs West Indies 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: West Indies' squad

West Indies Squad: Brandon King (c), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles (wk), Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Shimron Hetmyer, Amir Jangoo (wk), Shamar Joseph, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Khary Pierre, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales, Ramon Simmonds, Shamar Springer
 

7:20 PM

Afghanistan vs West Indies 2nd T20 LIVE UPDATES: Head-to-head stats

Matches Played: 9
 
Afghanistan Won: 4
 
West Indies Won: 5
 

7:10 PM

Afghanistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I live score updates

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Afghanistan vs West Indies 2nd T20 International to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. As both teams gear up for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, stay tuned with Business Standard for the live toss, playing and match updates.

West Indies won the toss and chose to field against Afghanistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, with the second T20 International shaping up as a do-or-die fixture for the Caribbean side. Trailing the three-match series 1-0, West Indies need a victory to keep the contest alive.
 
Afghanistan, buoyed by a dominant performance in the opening match, will be looking to wrap up the series, while conditions in Dubai once again promise to play a key role.
 
Toss sets the tone
 
West Indies captain Brandon King said the decision to bowl first was influenced by the surface and the need to put pressure on Afghanistan early. With their backs against the wall, the visitors will be keen to restrict Afghanistan and avoid another spin-led squeeze similar to the first game.
 
Afghanistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I playing 11
 
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi
 
West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King (c), Alick Athanaze, Johnson Charles (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Quentin Sampson, Matthew Forde, Khary Pierre, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Ramon Simmonds
 
Spin dominance gives Afghanistan edge
 
Afghanistan stamped their authority in the series opener, exploiting Dubai’s slow surface to full effect. After setting up the match with the bat — thanks to commanding knocks from Ibrahim Zadran and Darwish Rasooli, both of whom crossed 80 — Afghanistan’s spinners took over.
 
Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan dictated terms through the middle overs, choking West Indies of momentum and underlining why Afghanistan remain one of the most dangerous spin attacks in world cricket in these conditions.
 
West Indies search for answers
 
For West Indies, the challenge is straightforward but far from simple: negotiate Afghanistan’s spinners better. The visitors are without several first-choice players, but the series offers a crucial platform for fringe players to push their case with the T20 World Cup just weeks away.
 
The batting line-up, featuring Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer, will need to find a method to rotate strike and disrupt the spinners if West Indies are to avoid another lopsided contest.
 
Head-to-head still finely balanced
 
Despite Afghanistan’s recent rise, the overall T20 International record between the sides remains close. Of the nine matches played, West Indies have won five, with Afghanistan claiming four — a reflection of how evenly matched the teams have been over the years.
 
World Cup context adds urgency
 
With preparations for the T20 World Cup entering a decisive phase, both teams see this series as more than just a results exercise. For Afghanistan, it is about confirming combinations and reinforcing confidence on spin-friendly surfaces. For West Indies, it is a chance to adapt quickly, assess depth and ensure players are ready for conditions similar to those expected in India and Sri Lanka.
 
As the lights come on in Dubai, the stakes are clear: Afghanistan have an opportunity to seal the series, while West Indies must respond to keep their campaign alive.
 
 Afghanistan vs West Indies 2nd T20 live telecast: The live telecast of the Afghanistan vs West Indies match will not be available in India.
 
Afghanistan vs West Indies 2nd T20 live streaming: The live telecast of the Afghanistan vs West Indies match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
   

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Afghanistan cricket teamWest Indies cricket team

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 7:02 PM IST

Explore News