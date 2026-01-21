Afghanistan vs West Indies LIVE SCORE updates 2nd T20I: Toss at 7:30 PM IST in Dubai

Afghanistan and West Indies square off in the second T20 International of the three-match series at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, with the match scheduled to begin at 8 pm IST. The toss will take place half an hour earlier at 7:30 pm IST.

Afghanistan team news

Afghanistan have made a promising start to their build-up to the T20 World Cup. After being rocked early at 2 for 19 inside three overs in their previous outing, they recovered impressively to post a competitive 181. The turnaround was driven by a composed and authoritative partnership between Ibrahim Zadran and Darwish Rasooli, who steadied the innings before accelerating.

With the ball, Afghanistan’s strength once again lay in spin. Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan dictated terms through the middle overs, applying sustained pressure and picking up key wickets to tilt the contest decisively in their favour.

West Indies team news

West Indies, meanwhile, will be keen to bounce back after a difficult start, having gone down by 38 runs. Already without several first-choice players, they struggled to keep pace and will be looking for a sharper all-round performance with little time to regroup.

While there was no single standout with the bat, Johnson Charles, Quentin Sampson, Matthew Forde and Gudakesh Motie all made useful contributions. In the bowling department, only Jayden Seales and Motie managed to contain the scoring and finish with respectable figures.

With conditions in Dubai often favouring teams that adapt quickly, both sides will see this fixture as a key opportunity to fine-tune combinations ahead of the World Cup.

Afghanistan vs West Indies 1st T20 probable playing 11

West Indies (Probable XI): Brandon King (c), Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles (wk), Amir Jangoo, Shimron Hetmyer, Quentin Sampson, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales.

Afghanistan (Probable XI): Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi

Afghanistan vs West Indies 1st T20 LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss for the AFG vs WI 1st T20 will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Afghanistan vs West Indies 1st T20 live telecast: The live telecast of the Afghanistan vs West Indies match will not be available in India.

Afghanistan vs West Indies 1st T20 live streaming: The live telecast of the Afghanistan vs West Indies match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.