Ajinkya Rahane believes Rohit will bounce back strong after recent debacles

Rohit Sharma is set to make his long-awaited return to the Ranji Trophy under the leadership of Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane, after nearly a decade of absence from the domestic circuit. As Mumbai prepares to face Jammu and Kashmir in the second leg of the season, all eyes will be on Rohit, who has recently faced a tough spell with the Indian team. Mumbai’s skipper Rahane, however, remains confident in his teammate’s ability to bounce back, citing his relaxed demeanour, experience, and determination. He also mentioned that Rohit was in good touch while attending practice sessions with Mumbai ahead of his Ranji return.

Rohit's recent struggles and future prospects

Rohit, who has faced a challenging phase marked by Test losses to New Zealand and Australia, has been under scrutiny for his form. Rahane acknowledged the ups and downs that are part of every player’s career but noted that Rohit’s confidence remains intact.

ALSO READ: Kohli to end domestic hiatus with match against Railways in Ranji Trophy Rahane shared that Rohit had batted well during training sessions and expressed optimism about him delivering a big performance soon. He also confirmed that this Ranji match could likely be Rohit’s only appearance in the tournament this season as he prepares for upcoming international commitments.

Jaiswal's hunger and drive impress Rahane

Rahane also heaped praise on Yashasvi Jaiswal, highlighting his hunger and determination as key factors behind his success at the highest level. He pointed out Jaiswal’s consistent performances for both Mumbai and the Indian team over the past few years.

The Mumbai captain described having players like Rohit and Jaiswal in the dressing room as invaluable, with teammates benefiting greatly from their shared experiences and insights. He noted that their presence not only uplifted the team’s morale but also provided learning opportunities for younger players.

When asked about the opening combination for Mumbai, Rahane humorously indicated that it was obvious Rohit and Jaiswal would take up the roles.

Adapting back to red-ball cricket

Rahane addressed the challenge of transitioning back to red-ball cricket after over a month of white-ball competitions, including the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy. He stressed the importance of staying in the moment and focusing on the team’s strengths.

Mumbai, the defending champions, will aim to continue their strong red-ball form as they resume the Ranji Trophy season. Their match against Jammu and Kashmir at the BKC Ground marks a crucial step in their campaign. Rahane sounded confident that the team would quickly adapt and deliver consistent performances.