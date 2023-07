Stuart Broad, one of the greatest fast bowlers to have ever played Test cricket decided to call it quits on the third day of the fifth Ashes Test between England and Australia at the Oval.



Broad said that he wanted to quit on his own terms and when was at the top of his game. The right-arm pacer completed 600 Test wickets in this series itself to become only the second fast bowler in history behind his compatriot James Anderson to achieve that feat

.

"This series has just felt like it’s been one of the most enjoyable and entertaining and I always wanted to finish at the top,” Broad told broadcasters Sky Sports at the end of Day 3.