Ashes 5th Test: Australia need 249 on Day 5 to spoil Broad's retirement

There was emotion, drama and a lot of fanfare as Stuart Broad came out to bat and then later bowl for one last time for England. However, Broad's retirement could turn sour as Australia have not lost even a single wicket and scored 135, chasing 384 to win. They would now need 249 runs more to win the match on Day five of the fifth Ashes Test at the Oval in London.



Only one wicket fell (of Anderson) as Day 4 was called off after just 40 overs of play. Having already spoiled England’s chances of winning the Ashes by washing out Manchester, rain could also help the Aussies secure their first-ever series victory in England since 2001.

How much does Australia need to win?

With no wickets falling on Day 4 and both Usman Khawaja and David Warner set in their crease having notched up their respective fifties, Pat Cummins’s side sits in pole position for a huge upset. Even if they do not win and the match is drawn, the men from Downunder will take the series 2-1.

Why were England bowlers ineffective?

Much like the first Test, Australia have set themselves up for a huge win on the last day despite being down and out for most part of the game. The ball didn’t swing any bit on Day 4 and as a result, English bowlers were ineffective. Since the ball was new, it did not even turn, rendering both Joe Root and an injured Mooen Ali useless.

We'll be back tomorrow on the hunt for wickets! #EnglandCricket | #Ashes — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 30, 2023

Due to overcast conditions, it was hoped that the ball will swing. However, humidity around Oval was very high and the moisture in the ground was negligible to undo humidity's effect in making the air heavy. With no light air for help, James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes huffed and puffed but to no avail. England could be in for more trouble because of the weather.

The Oval weather forecast for Day 5 of the fifth Ashes Test

With rain forcing an early end of Day 4, the hopes from Day 5 are high on both the English and the Aussie sides. However, the fifth day won’t start at 11:00 am British Standard Time (03:30 pm IST). According to BBC, “Tomorrow looks to see further showers during the early morning.”

But the match would eventually get underway and might see Bazball come into effect. There are 98 overs permissible for the fifth day. But, even in the best-case scenario, only 60 overs of play could be possible because of the weather. Aussies would have to get the remaining 249 runs in those overs only. “As the day progresses, these will tend to clear away, and sunshine will widely develop,” BBC’s weather forecast said about Juy 31, Monday in London.