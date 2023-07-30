Home / Cricket / News / Wasim Jaffer feels Suryakumar won't be playing ODI World Cup: Here's why

Wasim Jaffer feels Suryakumar won't be playing ODI World Cup: Here's why

Surya, who scored 24 and 19 in the second and first ODIs against West Indies, has failed to score a fifty in ODI cricket in his last 17 innings

BS Web Team New Delhi
Suryakumar Yadav. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2023 | 10:39 PM IST
Suryakuamr Yadav’s stocks in ODI cricket are plummeting rapidly as he has now remained without a single fifty-plus score in his last 17 innings in the fifty-over format. With World Cup only a few months away and KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer getting into a good groove of fitness, chances are very high that the Mumbai Indians batter might not find his name on the Indian team sheet for the mega event. 

Wasim Jaffer, former India and Mumbai player feels the same when it comes to Suryaklumar’s chances of featuring in the World Cup in India later this year. “I think the way he is playing, he’s not making a strong case for himself,” Jaffer said after the end of the second ODI. 

“He will probably get one more opportunity in the third ODI and that would be it probably. It is because after that KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer will come in and it will be difficult for Surya to get into the side,” added the 45-year-old in a chat with ESPNCricinfo. 

Talking about Surya’s inability to adapt to the ODI game and his constant failures in converting the starts, Jaffer said, “The way he bats, he looks to play high-risk shots which when come off look good. But when they don’t come off, they take his wicket away. He is getting a start and consistently throwing it away.”

Surya, who made his ODI debut in July 2021, has played 25 matches and scored only 476 runs at an average of 23.8 which is very poor by international standards. He has to his name only two fifties and nine below 10 scores in 23 innings, which include three consecutive ducks against Australia in March this year. 

Topics :India vs West IndiesSuryakumar YadavBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 30 2023 | 10:39 PM IST

