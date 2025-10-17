Ajit Agarkar breaks silence on Mohd Shami's omission from ODI squad
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
India pacer Mohammed Shami has stirred up a storm by questioning his exclusion from India’s white-ball squad for the upcoming tour of Australia. In a recent statement, the senior fast bowler hinted at a disconnect between his actual fitness status and the BCCI selectors’ perception, suggesting that his readiness to play in the Ranji Trophy for Bengal should be enough evidence of his fitness.
“I’m available to play for Bengal, which proves I’m fit,” Shami said. “It’s not my job to constantly update the selection panel. If I’m playing, it should be clear enough.”
Shami’s Injury Journey and Last Appearance
The 35-year-old speedster has been managing persistent ankle and knee injuries since his stellar performance in the 2023 World Cup. These injuries eventually led to surgery, keeping him out of action for a significant time. He last featured for India during the Champions Trophy, where he shared the top wicket-taker title with Varun Chakravarthy.
Notably, Shami has not been seen in Test cricket since the World Test Championship final against Australia in June 2023.
Agarkar Responds: “If Fit, He’d Be in the Squad”
Reacting to Shami’s comments, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar addressed the issue during the NDTV World Summit, stating that communication lines remain open and that Shami’s exclusion was purely based on fitness concerns.
“If he said that to me directly, I’d have a conversation with him,” Agarkar remarked. “My phone is always on for every player, and I’ve had several discussions with him in the past few months.”
Agarkar clarified that Shami was considered for selection before the England tour as well: “If he was fit, he would’ve been on the plane. Unfortunately, he wasn’t. Our domestic season has only just begun, so we’ll see how things develop.”
Rohit and Kohli Return for Australia Series
While Shami remains out, the India vs Australia 2025 series marks the return of two veterans, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The duo has not played any international cricket since India’s Champions Trophy win in March 2025. Their inclusion is expected to bring much-needed experience and leadership as India plays three ODIs and five T20Is, starting October 19.
What’s Next for Shami?
As India begins its preparations for the crucial tour Down Under, all eyes will be on Shami’s performances in domestic cricket. With selectors monitoring his recovery and form closely, a strong showing in the Ranji Trophy could pave the way for his return to international cricket, provided communication remains open and transparent.
