ICC Women's World Cup 2025: AUS-W vs BAN-W playing 11, live streaming

The defending champions Australia are set to take on Bangladesh in Match 17 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam today.

Australia have looked unstoppable so far, with only rain and minor batting stumbles briefly interrupting their dominance. Alyssa Healy's sensational 142 in the record chase against India underlined their unmatched depth and composure, while their balance across departments continues to set them apart. With three group games still to play, a semifinal berth already looks inevitable for the six-time champions.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, will aim to build on their spirited show against South Africa, where they came agonisingly close to an upset. Young pacer Marufa Akter’s emergence and consistent spin strength offer reasons for optimism. However, the gulf in experience and depth between the two sides remains vast. For Bangladesh, the focus will be on competing hard and taking key learnings, while Australia will look to continue their flawless run and fine-tune their combinations ahead of the knockouts. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Australia women vs Bangladesh women Playing 11 Australia women playing 11 (probable): Alyssa Healy (C, wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry/Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Alana King, Darcie Brown

Bangladesh women playing 11 (probable): Rubya Haider, Fargana Hoque, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (C, wk), Sobhana Mostary, Fahima Khatun, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Marufa Akter Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women: Head-to-head in WODIs Total matches played: 4

Australia women won: 4

Bangladesh women won: 0

No result/tied: 0 ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Australia women vs Bangladesh women full squad Australia women's squad: Alyssa Healy (w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Georgia Wareham, Darcie Brown, Georgia Voll, Heather Graham Bangladesh women's squad: Rubya Haider, Fargana Hoque, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Fahima Khatun, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Marufa Akter, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Fariha Trisna, Sumaiya Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Australia women vs Bangladesh women live streaming and telecast details When will the Australia women vs Bangladesh women match take place in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025? Australia women will go toe-to-toe with Bangladesh women in Match 17 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Thursday, October 16. What will be the venue for the Australia women vs Bangladesh women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on October 16? The match between Australia women and Bangladesh women will take place at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. What time will the toss take place for the Australia women vs Bangladesh women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match?

The toss for the Australia women vs Bangladesh women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place at 2:30 PM IST. What time will the first ball of the Australia women vs Bangladesh women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match be bowled? The Australia women vs Bangladesh women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will begin at 3 PM IST. Where to watch live telecast of Australia women vs Bangladesh women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match in India? The live telecast of the Australia women vs Bangladesh women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on Star Sports Network in India.