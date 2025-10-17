IND vs AUS: Cameron Green ruled out; Labuschagne called up for Perth ODI

ALSO READ: Ro-Ko is back! Key takeaways from India's first practice session in Perth Australia have been dealt yet another injury setback ahead of their ODI series against India, with all-rounder Cameron Green now ruled out due to side soreness. The 26-year-old’s injury has been described as low grade, and his omission is believed to be precautionary. Cricket Australia confirmed that Green felt discomfort during training earlier this week and will undergo a short rehabilitation period before returning for Western Australia’s next Sheffield Shield match on October 28, as initially planned. Cricket Australia have announced Marnus Labuschagne as Green's replacement for the first ODI.

Labuschagne returns after strong domestic form In Green’s absence, Marnus Labuschagne has been recalled to the ODI squad for the Perth opener. The Queensland batter has been in exceptional touch, scoring four centuries in the ongoing domestic season, including a dominant 159 against South Australia earlier this week. He had initially been left out of the touring squad after modest returns against South Africa in August but has forced his way back with sustained form. Labuschagne, who also struck 130 against Victoria and 105 against Tasmania in the one-day format, is expected to slot directly into the playing XI. His recent performances have reportedly impressed selectors, with insiders suggesting that his return could also strengthen his case for a Test recall ahead of the Ashes opener in Perth next month.

Injury concerns mount for Australia Green’s setback adds to Australia’s growing list of fitness concerns. Captain Pat Cummins continues his recovery from lumbar back stress and is uncertain for the first Test, while pacers Sean Abbott (hand) and Brendan Doggett (hamstring) remain sidelined. Jhye Richardson, recovering from shoulder surgery, recently bowled at full intensity during training but is yet to be cleared for match play. Although Green’s issue is unrelated to the spinal surgery he underwent last October, the team is taking no chances. The all-rounder had recently made his bowling return in the Sheffield Shield, taking a wicket in his first over after a year-long recovery.

Australia reshuffle ahead of India series Green’s absence is Australia’s third change to the ODI squad. Josh Philippe replaces wicketkeeper Josh Inglis, who has a calf injury, while Matthew Kuhnemann will feature in place of Adam Zampa, who is unavailable for family reasons. With Green sidelined, Matthew Renshaw could come into contention for the No. 4 slot, having averaged 50 with a strike rate above 100 in domestic one-dayers over recent seasons. The series opener in Perth is already drawing strong interest, with fewer than 3,500 tickets remaining, while the final ODI in Sydney is sold out, highlighting the anticipation for India’s arrival.