Home / Cricket / News / IND vs AUS: Cameron Green ruled out; Labuschagne called up for Perth ODI

IND vs AUS: Cameron Green ruled out; Labuschagne called up for Perth ODI

Green's absence is Australia's third change to the ODI squad. Josh Philippe replaces wicketkeeper Josh Inglis, who has a calf injury, while Matthew Kuhnemann will feature in place of Adam Zampa

Marnus Labuschagne
Marnus Labuschagne
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 9:23 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Australia have been dealt yet another injury setback ahead of their ODI series against India, with all-rounder Cameron Green now ruled out due to side soreness. The 26-year-old’s injury has been described as low grade, and his omission is believed to be precautionary. Cricket Australia confirmed that Green felt discomfort during training earlier this week and will undergo a short rehabilitation period before returning for Western Australia’s next Sheffield Shield match on October 28, as initially planned. Cricket Australia have announced Marnus Labuschagne as Green's replacement for the first ODI. 

Labuschagne returns after strong domestic form

In Green’s absence, Marnus Labuschagne has been recalled to the ODI squad for the Perth opener. The Queensland batter has been in exceptional touch, scoring four centuries in the ongoing domestic season, including a dominant 159 against South Australia earlier this week. He had initially been left out of the touring squad after modest returns against South Africa in August but has forced his way back with sustained form.
 
Labuschagne, who also struck 130 against Victoria and 105 against Tasmania in the one-day format, is expected to slot directly into the playing XI. His recent performances have reportedly impressed selectors, with insiders suggesting that his return could also strengthen his case for a Test recall ahead of the Ashes opener in Perth next month.

Injury concerns mount for Australia

Green’s setback adds to Australia’s growing list of fitness concerns. Captain Pat Cummins continues his recovery from lumbar back stress and is uncertain for the first Test, while pacers Sean Abbott (hand) and Brendan Doggett (hamstring) remain sidelined. Jhye Richardson, recovering from shoulder surgery, recently bowled at full intensity during training but is yet to be cleared for match play.
 
Although Green’s issue is unrelated to the spinal surgery he underwent last October, the team is taking no chances. The all-rounder had recently made his bowling return in the Sheffield Shield, taking a wicket in his first over after a year-long recovery.

Australia reshuffle ahead of India series

Green’s absence is Australia’s third change to the ODI squad. Josh Philippe replaces wicketkeeper Josh Inglis, who has a calf injury, while Matthew Kuhnemann will feature in place of Adam Zampa, who is unavailable for family reasons.
 
With Green sidelined, Matthew Renshaw could come into contention for the No. 4 slot, having averaged 50 with a strike rate above 100 in domestic one-dayers over recent seasons. The series opener in Perth is already drawing strong interest, with fewer than 3,500 tickets remaining, while the final ODI in Sydney is sold out, highlighting the anticipation for India’s arrival.

Australia’s updated ODI squad for first ODI vs India

Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 reaches over 60 mn viewers in first 13 matches

Stay longer, score freely: Ishan Kishan reveals Ranji Trophy 2025-26 goals

Pakistan thrash World Test champions South Africa to go 1-0 up in series

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: ENG-W vs PAK-W playing 11, live streaming

How has India fared vs Australia in Down Under ODIs in the 21st century?

Topics :Cricket NewsAustralia cricket teamIndia cricket teamMarnus Labuschagne

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story