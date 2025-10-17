Home / Cricket / News / Rohit, Virat will help Gill grow as team captain: Axar ahead of ODI series

While Kohli and Rohit have not played for India since their Champions Trophy triumph earlier this year, Axar insisted that the seasoned duo has looked sharp in training.

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli (Source: X)
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Left-arm spinner Axar Patel believes that Shubman Gill will only benefit from having Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma by his side in India’s ODI setup, as the youngster takes on the captaincy mantle. Speaking ahead of India’s opening ODI on Sunday, Axar highlighted the value of mentorship from two modern-day legends.
 
"Gill is in an ideal place," Axar said during a media interaction. "Having Rohit bhai and Virat bhai around, both former captains, is a massive advantage. Their experience and insights will definitely help him grow into the role."
 
Kohli and Rohit Look Match Ready
 
While Kohli and Rohit have not played for India since their Champions Trophy triumph earlier this year, Axar insisted that the seasoned duo has looked sharp in training.
 
"They’ve been putting in the work at the NCA (Bangalore’s Centre of Excellence), and from what we've seen, they’re in great touch – both physically and skill-wise," he said.
 
Their return brings a sense of assurance to the squad, with Axar noting their fitness levels and sharpness in the nets as indicators of readiness.
 
Shubman Gill Staying Calm Under Pressure
 
Patel also praised Gill’s calm demeanor under the pressure of leading the national team.
 
"He doesn’t seem overwhelmed. He’s clear-headed and open to suggestions, which is a great quality in a young leader," said Axar, who shared the media stage with Australia’s Travis Head.
 
Head, too, acknowledged the threat India poses with Kohli and Rohit back in action, calling them "two of the best players in world cricket". 
 
Indian Players No Longer Overawed by Aussie Conditions
 
Having first toured Australia in 2015, Axar noted how Indian players have since grown comfortable with the once-intimidating pitches Down Under. The focus, he said, has shifted from adjusting to conditions to outsmarting the opposition.
 
"Earlier, it was all about dealing with bounce and pace here. But now, after so many tours and long series, we’ve adapted. We talk more about tactics – where to score runs, how to bowl to specific batters – rather than worrying about the surface," Axar explained.
 
He credited this shift to India's increased exposure and improved performances in Australia over the past decade.
 
Ready to Step Up in Jadeja’s Absence
 
With Ravindra Jadeja absent from the current squad, Axar has an opportunity to take on more responsibility as a spin-bowling all-rounder. He said he’s confident heading into the series, having performed well in the Asia Cup.
 
"It’s been a while since I played in Australia – the last time was the 2022 T20 World Cup. I’m really looking forward to this challenge. My form in the Asia Cup gives me confidence with both bat and ball," he said.
 
A New Chapter for Indian Cricket
 
With a new-look Indian ODI team under Shubman Gill, supported by stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, and experienced names like Axar Patel, the upcoming series promises to mark the beginning of a fresh era. If Axar’s words are anything to go by, the team seems focused not just on playing well, but on playing smart.

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

