Home / Cricket / News / ICC Women's World Cup 2025 reaches over 60 mn viewers in first 13 matches

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 reaches over 60 mn viewers in first 13 matches

The strong viewership reflects growing fan engagement with women's cricket and the power of strategic collaboration between ICC, JioStar, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India, JioStar stated

Captains list of ICC Women's World Cup 2025
Captains list of ICC Women's World Cup 2025
Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 9:51 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 has recorded a five-fold increase in viewership compared to the 2022 edition, with the first 13 matches reaching over 60 million viewers, according to data released by the ICC and JioHotstar.
 
The strong viewership reflects growing fan engagement with women’s cricket and the power of strategic collaboration between the ICC, JioStar, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), JioStar stated. The total watch time has hit seven billion minutes, up 12 times from the previous Women’s World Cup tournament.
 
“The India–Pakistan clash on October 5 shattered digital records with a reach of 28.4 million and 1.87 billion minutes consumed, making it the most-watched women’s international cricket match of all time,” the release stated. It further added that the India–Pakistan match has become the highest-rated league-stage match in ICC Women’s ODI World Cup history.
 
Meanwhile, the India–Australia match on October 12 recorded 4.8 million peak concurrent viewers on JioHotstar, another all-time high for women’s cricket. The first 11 matches, including India’s fixtures against Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and South Africa, delivered a reach of 72 million — a 166 per cent increase from the previous edition. Viewing minutes surged 327 per cent to 6.3 billion, highlighting the growing audience base for women’s cricket.
  “The incredible viewership for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup India 2025 is a true testament to the growing interest in women’s sports in India,” said Siddharth Sharma, head – viewership and monetisation initiatives (sports), JioStar, in a statement. “Fans are embracing women’s sports like never before, and at JioStar, we are proud that our platforms are where this movement is finding scale, driving the next era of inclusive sports entertainment.”
 
JioStar holds the broadcasting rights for the matches through JioStar Network and streaming rights through JioHotstar.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Five times Rohit Sharma conquered Australia with unforgettable ODI innings

Virat Kohli's cryptic post on 'X' turns out to be a marketing gimmick

Stay longer, score freely: Ishan Kishan reveals Ranji Trophy 2025-26 goals

IND vs AUS: Team India, along with Rohit-Kohli, arrive in Perth for 1st ODI

Pakistan thrash World Test champions South Africa to go 1-0 up in series

Topics :Cricket NewsICC Women's World CupCricket

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 9:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story