ICC Women's World Cup 2025 reaches over 60 mn viewers in first 13 matches

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 has recorded a five-fold increase in viewership compared to the 2022 edition, with the first 13 matches reaching over 60 million viewers, according to data released by the ICC and JioHotstar.

The strong viewership reflects growing fan engagement with women’s cricket and the power of strategic collaboration between the ICC, JioStar, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), JioStar stated. The total watch time has hit seven billion minutes, up 12 times from the previous Women’s World Cup tournament.

“The India–Pakistan clash on October 5 shattered digital records with a reach of 28.4 million and 1.87 billion minutes consumed, making it the most-watched women’s international cricket match of all time,” the release stated. It further added that the India–Pakistan match has become the highest-rated league-stage match in ICC Women’s ODI World Cup history.

Meanwhile, the India–Australia match on October 12 recorded 4.8 million peak concurrent viewers on JioHotstar, another all-time high for women’s cricket. The first 11 matches, including India’s fixtures against Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and South Africa, delivered a reach of 72 million — a 166 per cent increase from the previous edition. Viewing minutes surged 327 per cent to 6.3 billion, highlighting the growing audience base for women’s cricket. “The incredible viewership for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup India 2025 is a true testament to the growing interest in women’s sports in India,” said Siddharth Sharma, head – viewership and monetisation initiatives (sports), JioStar, in a statement. “Fans are embracing women’s sports like never before, and at JioStar, we are proud that our platforms are where this movement is finding scale, driving the next era of inclusive sports entertainment.”