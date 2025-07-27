All the fast bowlers fit for 5th Test in London: Gambhir | IND vs ENG

No decision on Jasprit Bumrah yet Head coach Gautam Gambhir also talked about Bumrah's availability for the final Test. Gambhir told the media that the decision is still to be made and will be taken in the short build up to the Test. Bumrah has played 3 of the 4 Test matches so far with his workload management in mind. With his energy levels not fully up to the mark in the Manchester Test, the head coach and the management will have a major decision on his hands whether to play him in the final encounter or not. Head coach Gautam Gambhir also talked about Bumrah's availability for the final Test. Gambhir told the media that the decision is still to be made and will be taken in the short build up to the Test.Bumrah has played 3 of the 4 Test matches so far with his workload management in mind. With his energy levels not fully up to the mark in the Manchester Test, the head coach and the management will have a major decision on his hands whether to play him in the final encounter or not.

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir has provided a positive fitness update in the post-match press conference for Indian fans as he said that all Indian pacers including Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah are fit for the 5th and final Test match against England at the Kensington Oval in London.Gautam Gambhir's update on the bowlers can prove to be crucial for Team India as they head to the 5th Test in hopes of drawing the 5-match series after his players fought out a draw in the 4th Test in Manchester.Indian pacers Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh had beenruled out of the 4th Test with Akash going through a niggle in his groin and Arshdeep nursing an injury in his bowling hand. It seems that the rest has done them a fair bit of good which has got them available for selection in the eleven for the final match.