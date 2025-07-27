ENG vs IND: India's struggle deepens after Gill's false shot before lunch

Day 5 of the 4th Test between England and India saw the opening session put the visitors into more trouble as their pursuit for a draw was dented by KL Rahul and Shubman Gill losing out on their wickets with the score at 223/4 at lunch. Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar will continue to bat in the post-lunch session as India's struggle deepens in Manchester.Starting the day with Shubman Gill and KL Rahul continuing for Team India on the final day in Manchester, building on an unbeaten 174-run partnership, the pursuit of a draw on the start of Day 5 was very much alive.However, while the duo did manage to hold off the bowlers for the opening 15-20 minutes, it was skipper Stokes that came to the rescue as he began his spell and managed to take the big wicket of KL Rahul in the 71st over via a clear LBW.

The low bounce caught Rahul off guard who was quick to walk back after the contact with his pads. Receiving a standing ovation from the crowd, Rahul's would still be disppointed not just about missing out on his hundred but also to not continue India's fightback on the day. Washington Sundar walked in to replace him on the crease.

Gill carried on as he too suffered a blow to the finger on Stokes' delivery that neded some treatment. The skipper did continue however and maintained his resilient approach on the day.

Gill went on to complete his 9th Test hundred on the day that took his tally for the series to 4 now. He has matched the likes of Don Bradman and Virat Kohli for most hundreds by a captain in a Test series as he continues to fight for the side.