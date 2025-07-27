Home / Cricket / News / ENG vs IND: India's struggle deepens after Gill's false shot before lunch

ENG vs IND: India's struggle deepens after Gill's false shot before lunch

With Jadeja and Sundar at the crease, England look more and more into the game and will go hard at the batters post lunch.

Day 5 of the 4th Test between England and India saw the opening session put the visitors into more trouble as their pursuit for a draw was dented by KL Rahul and Shubman Gill losing out on their wickets with the score at 223/4 at lunch. Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar will continue to bat in the post-lunch session as India's struggle deepens in Manchester.  Starting the day with Shubman Gill and KL Rahul continuing for Team India on the final day in Manchester, building on an unbeaten 174-run partnership, the pursuit of a draw on the start of Day 5 was very much alive.  However, while the duo did manage to hold off the bowlers for the opening 15-20 minutes, it was skipper Stokes that came to the rescue as he began his spell and managed to take the big wicket of KL Rahul in the 71st over via a clear LBW. 
 
The low bounce caught Rahul off guard who was quick to walk back after the contact with his pads. Receiving a standing ovation from the crowd, Rahul's would still be disppointed not just about missing out on his hundred but also to not continue India's fightback on the day. Washington Sundar walked in to replace him on the crease.
 
Gill carried on as he too suffered a blow to the finger on Stokes' delivery that neded some treatment. The skipper did continue however and maintained his resilient approach on the day.
 
Gill went on to complete his 9th Test hundred on the day that took his tally for the series to 4 now. He has matched the likes of Don Bradman and Virat Kohli for most hundreds by a captain in a Test series as he continues to fight for the side.
 
While everything was going according to the plan, Jofra Archer came in and took the other big fish as Gill got caught behind just moments before lunch. Jadeja too almost lost his wicket as he was dropped in the slips following Gill's wicket.  With Jadeja and Sundar at the crease, England look more and more into the game and will go hard at the batters post lunch. 
India 2nd Inning
223-4 (89 ov) CRR:2.51
Batter   R B 4s 6s SR  
Yashasvi Jaiswal c J Root b C Woakes 0 4 0 0 0  
KL Rahul lbw b B Stokes 90 230 8 0 39.13  
Sai Sudharsan c H Brook b C Woakes 0 1 0 0 0  
Shubman Gill (C) c JL Smith b J Archer 103 238 12 0 43.28  
Washington Sundar Not out 21 61 0 0 34.43  
Ravindra Jadeja Not out 0 4 0 0 0  
Extras 9 (b 4, Ib 0, w 1, nb 4, p 0)  
Total 223 (4 wkts, 89 Ov)  
Yet to Bat Rishabh Pant,Shardul Thakur,Anshul Kamboj,Jasprit Bumrah,Mohammed Siraj  
Fall of Wickets
0-1(Yashasvi Jaiswal 0.4),0-2(Sai Sudharsan 0.5),188-3(KL Rahul 70.2),222-4(Shubman Gill 87.4)
Bowler O M R W NB WD ECO
Chris Woakes 19 4 57 2 1 0 3
Jofra Archer 15 2 55 1 0 0 3.67
Brydon Carse 10 2 29 0 3 1 2.9
Liam Dawson 32 10 49 0 0 0 1.53
Joe Root 5 1 17 0 0 0 3.4
Ben Stokes 8 2 12 1 0 0 1.5
 

