Captain Gill goes level with Don Bradman with 4th hundred of the series

Captains with most hundreds in a Test series Rank Captain Centuries Series (Opponent, Year) Matches 1 Don Bradman 4 vs England, 1930 (The Ashes) 5 2 Virat Kohli 4 vs Australia, 2014/15 4 3 Steve Smith 4 vs India, 2014/15 4 4 Sunil Gavaskar 4 vs West Indies, 1978/79 6 5 Graham Gooch 4 vs India, 1990 3 6 Jacques Kallis 4 vs West Indies, 2003/04 4 7 Mahela Jayawardene 4 vs South Africa, 2006 3 8 Michael Clarke 4 vs India, 2011/12 4 9 Shubman Gill 4 vs England, 2025 4* 10 Steve Waugh 3 Multiple instances Varies

Most hundreds by an Indian in a Test series Rank Player Series / Year Opponent Matches Hundreds 1 Sunil Gavaskar India in West Indies 1970/71 West Indies 4 4 2 Sunil Gavaskar West Indies in India 1978/79 West Indies 6 4 3 Virat Kohli India in Australia 2014/15 Australia 4 4 4 Shubman Gill India in England 2025 England 4 4 5 Yashasvi Jaiswal England vs India 2024 England 5 3 6 Virat Kohli India vs England 2016/17 England 5 3 7 Dilip Sardesai India in West Indies 1970/71 West Indies 5 3 8 Rahul Dravid India in England 2002 England 4 3 9 Cheteshwar Pujara India vs Australia 2017 Australia 4 3

Shubman Gill completed his 9th Test hundred for India during the final day of the 4th Test against England at the Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester as India fight to snatch a draw on the day. Gill completed his ton in 228 deliveries.With this hundred, he has taken his tally of hundreds in the series to 4 now, levelling the great Don Bradman in terms of captains who have scored most number of hundreds in a Test series. Virat Kohli too had scored 4 hundreds during the 2014/15 Australia tour and Gill has got his name among the elites of world cricket.Gill also surpassed the 700-run milestone in the series, becoming the third Indian player in Test history to achieve this feat. He overtook Yashasvi Jaiswal’s total of 712 runs (scored in India’s home Test series against England in 2024) and is now second on the list, trailing only Sunil Gavaskar, who holds the Indian record with 774 runs.