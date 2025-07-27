Captain Gill goes level with Don Bradman with 4th hundred of the series

|Captains with most hundreds in a Test series
|Rank
|Captain
|Centuries
|Series (Opponent, Year)
|Matches
|1
|Don Bradman
|4
|vs England, 1930 (The Ashes)
|5
|2
|Virat Kohli
|4
|vs Australia, 2014/15
|4
|3
|Steve Smith
|4
|vs India, 2014/15
|4
|4
|Sunil Gavaskar
|4
|vs West Indies, 1978/79
|6
|5
|Graham Gooch
|4
|vs India, 1990
|3
|6
|Jacques Kallis
|4
|vs West Indies, 2003/04
|4
|7
|Mahela Jayawardene
|4
|vs South Africa, 2006
|3
|8
|Michael Clarke
|4
|vs India, 2011/12
|4
|9
|Shubman Gill
|4
|vs England, 2025
|4*
|10
|Steve Waugh
|3
|Multiple instances
|Varies
|Most hundreds by an Indian in a Test series
|Rank
|Player
|Series / Year
|Opponent
|Matches
|Hundreds
|1
|Sunil Gavaskar
|India in West Indies 1970/71
|West Indies
|4
|4
|2
|Sunil Gavaskar
|West Indies in India 1978/79
|West Indies
|6
|4
|3
|Virat Kohli
|India in Australia 2014/15
|Australia
|4
|4
|4
|Shubman Gill
|India in England 2025
|England
|4
|4
|5
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|England vs India 2024
|England
|5
|3
|6
|Virat Kohli
|India vs England 2016/17
|England
|5
|3
|7
|Dilip Sardesai
|India in West Indies 1970/71
|West Indies
|5
|3
|8
|Rahul Dravid
|India in England 2002
|England
|4
|3
|9
|Cheteshwar Pujara
|India vs Australia 2017
|Australia
|4
|3
