Sport must go on: Ganguly comments on India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Sunday said he has no issues with India being placed in the same group as Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup, asserting that while terrorism must end, sport must continue.

As per the schedule, arch-rivals India and Pakistan are clubbed in Group A and are set to face off at the Dubai International Stadium on September 14.

"I'm okay with the schedule. Sport must continue. What happened in Pahalgam should never happen, but we can't let that stop the game. Terrorism must end. India has taken a firm stand against it, it's in the past now. Sport must go on," Ganguly told PTI.

The T20 tournament will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 9 to 28. India will begin their campaign against UAE on September 10 and are expected to play all their matches in Dubai. India and Pakistan could also meet again in the Super Four stage on September 21. Group A comprises India, Pakistan, UAE and Oman, while Group B includes Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) will allow 17-member squads for the 19-match tournament, with matches scheduled in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.