Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu, who had earlier joined Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and was expected to run for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, revealed the reason for quitting the party ahead of the elections.

On Sunday, January 7, in a social media post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Rayudu said that he is required to be non-committal to politics to ply his trade in the International League T20 (ILT20) for the Mumbai Indians from January 20 onwards in Dubai, UAE.