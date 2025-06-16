Home / Cricket / News / Angelo Mathews wants Sri Lanka to play more Test cricket in coming years

Angelo Mathews wants Sri Lanka to play more Test cricket in coming years

Mathews said that India, England and Australia enjoy full calendars with 15 or more Tests annually, while nations like Sri Lanka are left with the scraps

Angelo Mathews
Angelo Mathews (PIC: Sportzpics for BCCI)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 8:03 PM IST
As he prepares for his final appearance in Test whites, Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews has raised serious concerns over the declining number of red-ball fixtures for nations outside cricket’s traditional powerhouses. Mathews, who will bid farewell to Test cricket after the upcoming match against Bangladesh starting Tuesday, believes that Sri Lanka deserves more opportunities in the format he calls the “pinnacle” of the sport.
 
With Sri Lanka scheduled to play just four Tests in 2025 which is their fewest in over a decade. Mathews feels this imbalance is hurting not only his country but also the global standing of Test cricket. 

"The appetite for Test cricket still exists"

Reflecting on the current state of affairs, Mathews remarked that it was disheartening to see a generation of young players hungry for red-ball cricket yet deprived of opportunities. He emphasised that Test cricket remains the highest form of the game and suggested that global boards must unite to protect its future.
 
He observed that India, England and Australia enjoy full calendars with 15 or more Tests annually, while nations like Sri Lanka are left with the scraps. “If the bigger teams can play that many matches, so can we. We’ve won global tournaments and have always been competitive. It’s time we push for equal opportunities,” he conveyed.

WTC cycle highlights scheduling gap

In the new World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 cycle, Australia are lined up for 22 Tests, England 21, and India 18. By contrast, Sri Lanka are scheduled to play just 12 — equal to Bangladesh and the lowest among all Full Member nations.

A decorated career comes to a close

Mathews, who debuted in 2009, retires as one of Sri Lanka’s most dependable Test performers. With 8,167 runs in 118 Tests, he trails only Sangakkara and Jayawardene in the nation’s all-time list. His off-spin and leadership were additional assets, rounding off a career that leaves a lasting legacy.

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

