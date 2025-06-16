BCCI to reform process of age determination test for junior cricket

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has introduced a key modification to its age-verification process for age-group tournaments. The governing body will now implement a second bone test for players in the following season to confirm eligibility—a move designed to avoid disqualification due to mere mathematical estimations. Previously, a one-time bone test under the TW3 method was conducted, and a “+1 factor” was added arithmetically to determine age eligibility in subsequent seasons. However, this process often left players ineligible due to assumed rather than scientific growth calculations. ALSO READ: ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Full schedule, venue, format and live streaming In a major overhaul aimed at ensuring fairness in junior cricket, the(BCCI) has introduced a key modification to its age-verification process for age-group tournaments. The governing body will now implement a second bone test for players in the following season to confirm eligibility—a move designed to avoid disqualification due to mere mathematical estimations. Previously, a one-time bone test under the TW3 method was conducted, and a “+1 factor” was added arithmetically to determine age eligibility in subsequent seasons. However, this process often left players ineligible due to assumed rather than scientific growth calculations.

A BCCI insider, while talking to PTI, said this change will allow players to qualify based on actual physical development, not just projected bone age, thereby minimising instances of juniors missing an entire season due to rigid age interpretations. Second bone test introduced to ensure accuracy Under the revised policy, a player in the Under-16 boys’ category who previously had a bone age of 15.5 years or higher would have been deemed overage the following year due to the automatic arithmetic adjustment. This adjustment increased their bone age to 16.5 or more, crossing the 16.4-year cut-off and making them ineligible. With the new system in place, players in such situations will undergo a second bone test to establish their actual bone growth, giving them a fairer chance to qualify again.