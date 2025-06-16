Home / Cricket / News / West Indies beats Ireland by 62 runs, seals victory in T20I series

West Indies beats Ireland by 62 runs, seals victory in T20I series

West Indies posted 256-5 after being sent in at Bready Cricket Club propelled by an opening stand of 122 in 10.3 overs between Evin Lewis (91 runs in 44 balls) and captain Shai Hope (51 in 27)

West Indies' Evin Lewis, left, and Shai Hope bats
West Indies' Evin Lewis, left, and Shai Hope
AP Bready (Northern Ireland)
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 3:15 PM IST
West Indies piled up its second-highest Twenty20 international innings and beat Ireland by 62 runs to clinch a rain-marred three game series 1-0.

West Indies posted 256-5 after being sent in at Bready Cricket Club propelled by an opening stand of 122 in 10.3 overs between Evin Lewis (91 runs in 44 balls) and captain Shai Hope (51 in 27).

West Indies smashed 20 sixes in total Lewis hit eight maximums, with four each for Hope and Keacy Carty, who was 49 not out from 22 deliveries.

Ireland replied with 194-7. Ross Adair (48 in 36) and Harry Tector (38 in 25) took the total to 114-1 before Ireland was reduced to 116-4 in 12 overs.

The first and second games were abandoned because of rain.

The two teams drew a three-match ODI series 1-1 in Dublin in May, before England swept West Indies 3-0 in ODI and T20 series.

Nice to take something back to the Caribbean, Hope said.

West Indies will host Australia in a three-test series starting June 25 in Barbados, followed by a five-game T20 series. Australia is coming off a loss in the World Test Championship final to South Africa in London on the weekend.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :West Indies cricket teamT20 cricket

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

