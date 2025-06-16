Home / Cricket / News / Harbhajan wants India to play both Kuldeep and Jadeja against England

Harbhajan wants India to play both Kuldeep and Jadeja against England

Speaking ahead of the series, Harbhajan said India should focus on selecting bowlers who can take wickets in any conditions

Harbhajan Singh
Harbhajan Singh
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 7:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As India gears up for the first Test against England at Leeds starting June 20, Harbhajan Singh has backed a two-spinner strategy, urging the team management to field both Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja despite seam-friendly conditions.
 
The former India off-spinner believes Kuldeep’s match-winning potential should not be overlooked simply due to traditional surface behaviour in English conditions. Harbhajan feels that even though the Headingley pitch has historically favoured fast bowlers, Kuldeep’s wrist spin, combined with Jadeja’s control, could give India the edge they need to start the series strongly. 

“Pick bowlers who can win you games”

Speaking ahead of the series, Harbhajan said India should focus on selecting bowlers who can take wickets in any conditions. Citing a past example, he recalled how he and Anil Kumble were backed as a spin pair in 2002 at Headingley—on a visibly green surface—and returned with 11 wickets between them.
 
He stressed that India should not be afraid to replicate that bold move. According to him, Jadeja’s consistency and Kuldeep’s ability to deceive batters make them a dangerous combination, even in England.

Shardul over Nitish for all-rounder’s spot

Harbhajan also weighed in on the debate surrounding India’s fast-bowling all-rounder. With Shardul Thakur impressing in the intra-squad game—both with the bat and ball—the veteran spinner feels Thakur has a slight advantage over youngster Nitish Reddy.
 
He explained that Thakur is more of a bowler who can bat, while Reddy, though promising, is primarily a batter with limited bowling exposure at the top level.

Sarfaraz exclusion “shocking”

Touching on squad selections, Harbhajan expressed disappointment over Sarfaraz Khan’s omission. He called it surprising, given the batter’s consistent domestic performances. Encouraging the young batter to stay strong, Harbhajan drew a parallel with Karun Nair’s comeback, hinting that perseverance eventually pays off in Indian cricket.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BCCI to reform process of age determination test for junior cricket

West Indies beats Ireland by 62 runs, seals victory in T20I series

England favoured but India set to challenge hard, say ex-cricketers

Gautam Gambhir set to rejoin Indian camp in England on Monday: Report

Kuldeep Yadav expects help for spinners from pitch during IND vs ENG series

Topics :India cricket teamEngland cricket teamTest CricketHarbhajan SinghRavindra Jadejakuldeep yadav

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story