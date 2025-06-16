Harbhajan wants India to play both Kuldeep and Jadeja against England
Speaking ahead of the series, Harbhajan said India should focus on selecting bowlers who can take wickets in any conditionsAditya Kaushik New Delhi
As India gears up for the first Test against England at Leeds starting June 20, Harbhajan Singh has backed a two-spinner strategy, urging the team management to field both Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja despite seam-friendly conditions.
The former India off-spinner believes Kuldeep’s match-winning potential should not be overlooked simply due to traditional surface behaviour in English conditions. Harbhajan feels that even though the Headingley pitch has historically favoured fast bowlers, Kuldeep’s wrist spin, combined with Jadeja’s control, could give India the edge they need to start the series strongly.
“Pick bowlers who can win you games”
Speaking ahead of the series, Harbhajan said India should focus on selecting bowlers who can take wickets in any conditions. Citing a past example, he recalled how he and Anil Kumble were backed as a spin pair in 2002 at Headingley—on a visibly green surface—and returned with 11 wickets between them.
He stressed that India should not be afraid to replicate that bold move. According to him, Jadeja’s consistency and Kuldeep’s ability to deceive batters make them a dangerous combination, even in England.
Shardul over Nitish for all-rounder’s spot
Harbhajan also weighed in on the debate surrounding India’s fast-bowling all-rounder. With Shardul Thakur impressing in the intra-squad game—both with the bat and ball—the veteran spinner feels Thakur has a slight advantage over youngster Nitish Reddy.
He explained that Thakur is more of a bowler who can bat, while Reddy, though promising, is primarily a batter with limited bowling exposure at the top level.
Sarfaraz exclusion “shocking”
Touching on squad selections, Harbhajan expressed disappointment over Sarfaraz Khan’s omission. He called it surprising, given the batter’s consistent domestic performances. Encouraging the young batter to stay strong, Harbhajan drew a parallel with Karun Nair’s comeback, hinting that perseverance eventually pays off in Indian cricket.
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices