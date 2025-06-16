Harbhajan wants India to play both Kuldeep and Jadeja against England

As India gears up for the first Test against England at Leeds starting June 20, Harbhajan Singh has backed a two-spinner strategy, urging the team management to field both Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja despite seam-friendly conditions.

The former India off-spinner believes Kuldeep’s match-winning potential should not be overlooked simply due to traditional surface behaviour in English conditions. Harbhajan feels that even though the Headingley pitch has historically favoured fast bowlers, Kuldeep’s wrist spin, combined with Jadeja’s control, could give India the edge they need to start the series strongly.

“Pick bowlers who can win you games”

Speaking ahead of the series, Harbhajan said India should focus on selecting bowlers who can take wickets in any conditions. Citing a past example, he recalled how he and Anil Kumble were backed as a spin pair in 2002 at Headingley—on a visibly green surface—and returned with 11 wickets between them.

He stressed that India should not be afraid to replicate that bold move. According to him, Jadeja’s consistency and Kuldeep’s ability to deceive batters make them a dangerous combination, even in England.

Shardul over Nitish for all-rounder’s spot

Harbhajan also weighed in on the debate surrounding India’s fast-bowling all-rounder. With Shardul Thakur impressing in the intra-squad game—both with the bat and ball—the veteran spinner feels Thakur has a slight advantage over youngster Nitish Reddy.