Home / Cricket / News / Rahul to Gill: Indian players eyeing multiple records during ENG Tests

India's most experienced batter now, KL Rahul, is 435 runs short of the 9,000-run milestone in international cricket

KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill
KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 6:59 PM IST
India’s 2025 tour of England promises more than just high-quality Test cricket; it brings with it a series of personal milestones for some of the country's top players. With legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli stepping away from Test cricket, the spotlight now shifts to a new generation eager to stamp its mark on one of the toughest away tours. From Shubman Gill's run tally to KL Rahul’s international landmark and Rishabh Pant’s comeback journey, the five-match Test series, spread across historic venues such as Lord’s, The Oval and Old Trafford, will be a defining stretch for many. Coaches and teammates alike believe that while the absence of senior stalwarts will be felt, the hunger for legacy-building among the current crop is stronger than ever. 

Gill, Jaiswal nearing major Test landmarks

New captain Shubman Gill needs just 107 runs to cross 2,000 Test runs. Though his average reads 35.05 across 32 matches, his form in English conditions has drawn concern, with only 88 runs in three Tests. Yet, team insiders reportedly back Gill to "turn it around" under pressure. His deputy in the youth brigade, Yashasvi Jaiswal, is just 202 runs away from reaching the same landmark, boasting a much healthier average of 52.88. He also has recent confidence from scoring 712 runs against England in India last year.

KL Rahul closes in on 9,000 international runs

India’s most experienced batter now, KL Rahul, is 435 runs short of the 9,000-run milestone in international cricket. After an encouraging outing in the practice match—where he struck 116 and 51—coaches believe he is set for a “career-defining” series. With 17 international centuries to his name, Rahul aims to anchor a fragile middle order.

Pant, Jadeja, Siraj ready for milestones

Rishabh Pant, now vice-captain, is eyeing 3,000 Test runs, needing just 52 more. Despite a poor IPL and a modest Border-Gavaskar series, team sources feel Pant’s “natural game is essential” in English conditions. Ravindra Jadeja, with 6,691 international runs, could breach the 7,000-run mark with consistent contributions.
 
Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj, one of India’s most improved pacers, is just 15 wickets away from 200 international scalps—a feat expected to come in English conditions, where he has already impressed previously.

Topics :KL RahulShubman GillIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamTest Cricket

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 6:59 PM IST

