Will Arshdeep replace Bumrah in Oval Test? Here's what Shubman Gill said

Gill also hinted at a possible replacement should Bumrah miss out. Just as he had foreshadowed Anshul Kamboj’s debut before the fourth Test by saying Kamboj was “close to debut,” he has now indicated that left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has been asked to be ready in case he is needed to make his Test debut.

Why Arshdeep could be the ideal replacement

If Bumrah misses the fifth Test, India’s pace options are likely to include Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep and either Shardul Thakur or Anshul Kamboj. However, all these bowlers operate with similar release points and angles, which could play into the hands of England’s aggressive batting line-up.

Arshdeep Singh, by contrast, brings a crucial point of difference as a left-arm seamer. His angle of attack could pose fresh challenges to England’s predominantly right-handed batters, especially if swing is available at The Oval.

Moreover, Arshdeep’s release point could help create rough patches outside the right-handers’ off stump — areas that could prove useful for India’s spinners later in the match. Gill seems aware of this tactical advantage, which may make Arshdeep the frontrunner to step in if Bumrah is rested.