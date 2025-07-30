5th Test Playing XI Update: Akash likely to replace Bumrah at The Oval

As the build-up to the fifth and final Test between India and England gathers pace, one key question resurfaced: Will pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah feature in India's playing XI at The Oval on Thursday?

Kotak did not rule out Jasprit Bumrah's participation in the series deciding, saying "he is fit as per his load." Injury-prone pace spearhead Bumrah was earmarked for three Tests on the tour as part of his workload management but with the series on the line, he could play a fourth one. Addressing the media on Tuesday, India’s assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak said that team management was yet to finalise the playing XI and was awaiting the workload assessment report from the medical staff before making a decision.

After a dramatic draw at Manchester, head coach Gautam Gambhir also did not rule out the possibility of Bumrah featuring in the crunch game. Kotak reiterated that on Tuesday. "Bumrah is fit now according to his load. He has bowled one inning in the last match. So that obviously head coach, our physio and captain they will have a discussion and decide. There has been no discussion," Kotak said two days before the game. At Old Trafford, Gambhir had also confirmed that all his pacers were fit, meaning that Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep have recovered from injuries.

ALSO READ: Blow-by-blow account of Gambhir vs Curator spat | IND vs ENG 5th Test However, reports from London indicate that Bumrah has been advised rest by the team’s medical unit. India's premier fast bowler is now expected to sit out the series finale to manage his workload. Latest on Jasprit Bumrah's workload and fitness With Bumrah not bowling in the second innings of the Manchester Test, and a three-day gap might prompted the Indian cricket team management to push the Gujarat pacer for one extra game as there is a chance to leve the series. After four tightly contested matches, India trail the five-Test series 1–2.

However, the combination of a slow, flat pitch and accumulated workload appeared to affect Bumrah's effectiveness during the Manchester Test. Reasons why Bumrah won't play fifth and final Test He bowled 33 overs—the most he has delivered in a single innings—taking two wickets while conceding over 100 runs for the first time in his Test career.

Dip in Bumrah's pace: Additionally, there was a notable dip in his speed as the series progressed: the share of deliveries clocked above 140 km/h dropped from 42.7 per cent at Headingley to 22.3 per cent at Lord's and just 0.5 per cent at Old Trafford. Akash to replace Bumrah With Bumrah set to miss the series finale in London, Akash Deep - who impressed with 10-wicket haul in Edgbaston Test - is likely to be his apt replacement. What about Siraj's workload, who is set to play five Tests in a row? Asked about the workload of Mohammed Siraj, who is the only Indian pacer to play all games, Kotak gave a detailed answer.

"So, I don't know what you guys think about the actual workload. So, if I tell you quickly, before the Test series, if a bowler puts in a certain amount of overs per week, that if he's preparing for T20 and putting in 20 overs, 25 overs, 6 overs every day, or putting in 6 overs for five days, that is good enough workload for T20. "They have a GPS. It shows the record of how many overs the bowler has put in throughout the week. And they're in constant touch with the bowling coach. So, the build-up of the last 4-5 weeks, you need to determine if that there's no spike in it.