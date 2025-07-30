ICC rankings: Abhishek Sharma becomes No.1 T20I batter for the first time

India batter Abhishek Sharma has climbed to the top of the ICC T20 International batting rankings, ending Travis Head’s year-long reign. Head missed Australia’s recent five-match series in the West Indies, which the visitors won 5-0.

Josh Inglis scored 172 runs in the series, including two half-centuries, and rose six places to ninth. Tim David (up 12 places to 18th) and Cameron Green (up 64 places to 24th) have reached career-best positions. Among West Indies players, Brandon King has moved up nine spots to joint-21st.

The top seven T20I bowlers remain unchanged, with New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy retaining the top position after taking six wickets in the Zimbabwe International Tri-Series. Australia fast bowler Nathan Ellis has climbed seven places to eighth.

Stokes, Jadeja rise in ICC Test rankings after Manchester draw All-rounders Ben Stokes and Ravindra Jadeja have made significant gains in the ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings following their standout performances in the drawn fourth Test of the World Test Championship series between England and India. England captain Stokes has moved up three places to third among all-rounders—his highest position since December 2022. His innings of 141 and a six-wicket match haul, which included a five-for in the first innings, also helped him rise eight places to 34th among batters and from 45th to 42nd among bowlers. ALSO READ: England vs India 5th Test Playing 11 updates, live toss time, streaming

Jadeja has further strengthened his position as the top-ranked all-rounder after scoring an unbeaten 107 and claiming four wickets. He added 13 rating points to reach a total of 422—117 points ahead of second-placed Mehidy Hasan of Bangladesh. Jadeja also gained five spots to reach 29th among batters and moved up one place to 14th among bowlers. Joe Root’s 150 at Old Trafford extended his lead at the top of the batting rankings to 37 rating points over second-placed Kane Williamson. Openers Ben Duckett (up five places to 10th) and Zak Crawley (up two places to 43rd) also made notable progress, while Ollie Pope has moved up to 24th.