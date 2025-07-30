Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 04:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IND vs ENG 5th Test Playing 11: No Stokes, Archer; England make 4 changes

London: England's captain Ben Stokes gestures during India vs England Test series 2025. (File Photo:PTI)

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

The England men’s team has made four changes to their playing XI for the fifth and final Test against India at The Oval in London, starting Thursday.
 
Captain Ben Stokes has been ruled out due to a right shoulder injury. Spinner Liam Dawson and pace bowlers Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse will also miss the match. In Stokes’ absence, Ollie Pope will lead the side.
 
Reacting to his injury, Stokes said he was “disappointed not to finish the series” but confirmed he would begin rehabilitation immediately to be fit for the winter. While he did not identify the exact muscle affected—humorously admitting he couldn’t pronounce it—he noted that he had planned a break after the series, so the injury’s timing did not impact his longer-term plans.
 
 
England have included Jacob Bethell in the line-up, with the left-hander set to bat at No. 6. Surrey fast bowlers Gus Atkinson and Jamie Overton return to the side, along with Nottinghamshire quick Josh Tongue.
 
Stokes also commented on the demanding schedule of the five-match series, pointing out the inconsistency in gaps between Tests. While some matches had breaks of eight to nine days, others were separated by only a few days. He suggested that a more uniform spacing of four to five days between matches would have been ideal for both teams.

England Playing 11 for 5th Test:
 
  • Zak Crawley
  • Ben Duckett
  • Ollie Pope (c)
  • Joe Root
  • Harry Brook
  • Jacob Bethell
  • Jamie Smith (wk)
  • Chris Woakes
  • Gus Atkinson
  • Jamie Overton
  • Josh Tongue
 

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

