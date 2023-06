Wickets fell after the rain Taking the wicket of Pat Cummins on the first ball of the 117th over, Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum would have thought that they can now get back to Bazball and increase their seven-run lead to mount pressure on the Aussies. That did not materialise as rain gods showered upon Edgbaston and the English innings was stopped with only 6.5 overs bowled and 26 runs on the board.



Both the deliveries were away swingers and pitched in the cordon of uncertainty. While Duckett was caught brilliantly by Green in the gully, Crawley gave Carey the simplest of catches behind the stumps. Root negotiated a close call as the rain came back and stayed for the remaining part of the day. England finished on 28/2, leading by 35 runs. Rain stopped for a little while and the conditions became heavily overcast. Pat Cummins and Scott Boland made the best use of it as they picked English openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley in back-to-back overs respectively.

Carey dropped, but Anderson gets him eventually

At the start of the third day, England were eager to get quick wickets. Aussies began the proceedings from their overnight score of 311/5. James Anderson almost provided England with the first wicket but Jonny Bairstow behind the stumps dropped the catch of Alex Carey in the first over of the day. 27 runs were added in the first 27 balls before Anderson rattled through the defences of Carey, requiring no support from anyone else this time around.

Khawaja, Cummins make England wait for the wicket

England thought that they would quickly wrap up things after Carey's wicket. They were made to change plans as the Aussie captain Cummins stuck a 34-run stand in 84 balls with Usman Khawaja. The English lead was down to 21 runs when Ollie Robinson got rid of Khawaja to break the partnership. The next three wickets fell in a span of only 14 runs as Australia were all-out for 386, trailing the English by just six runs.