Virat Kohli joins India's richest celebs with net worth over Rs 1,000 crore

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's net worth has topped the Rs 1,000 crore mark making him one of the richest Indian celebrities.

IANS New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2023 | 11:50 AM IST
According to Stock Gro, Kohli's net worth stands at Rs 1,050 crore. The break up includes India cricket contracts, brand endorsements, ownership of brands and social media posts.

As per reports, Kohli's chunk of earnings come from brand endorsements.

Kohli is said to earn Rs 7 crore annually from his Team India contract and receives Rs 15 lakh for each Test match, Rs 6 lakh for each ODI, and Rs 3 lakh for each T20 match. He earns Rs 15 crore annually from the T 20 league.

Kohli has invested in start-ups, including Blue Tribe, Universal Sportsbiz, MPL, Sports Convo, Digit, among others.

Kohli's brand endorsements are over 18 including Vivo, Myntra, Blue Star, Volini, Luxor, HSBC, Uber, MRF, Tissot, Cinthol among others and he is reported to charge a fee ranging from Rs 7.50 to 10 crore per advertisement shoot. His brand endorsements bring in reportedly Rs 175 crore.

On social media, Kohli charges per post. Kohli charges Rs 8.9 crore and Rs 2.5 crore per post on Instagram and Twitter.

He also owns brands like One8, a restaurant and athleisure, Wrogn for luxury wear.

He owns two houses, one in Mumbai valued at Rs 34 crore and another in Gurugram valued at Rs 80 crore. He also owns luxury cars worth Rs 31 crore.

Kohli also owns a football club, a tennis team and a pro-wrestling team.

First Published: Jun 18 2023 | 1:07 PM IST

