England pacer James Anderson completes 1,100 wickets in first-class cricket

Legendary England pacer James Anderson completed 1,100 wickets in first-class cricket on Sunday.

The 40-year-old ageless wonder from England accomplished this during England's first Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

On day three of the first Test in the 99th over of Australia's first innings, Anderson ended his search for a wicket by dismantling Alex Carey's stumps for 66 off 99 balls, thus ending his 118-run partnership with Usman Khawaja.

"Jimmy Anderson. GOAT. The King of Swing gets First Class wicket number 1,1100! Alex Carey departs for 66. #EnglandCricket | #Ashes" tweeted England Cricket.

Ever since his first-class debut in 2002, Anderson has 1,100 wickets from 289 matches. He has the best bowling figures of 7/19 in the format. He has 48 four-wicket hauls, 54 five-wicket hauls and six ten-wicket hauls in the format. He has represented Lancashire in FC format.

Wilfred Rhodes of England has the highest wickets in FC, with 4,204 scalps in 1,110 matches. He is followed by Tich Freeman of England with 3,776 wickets in 592 matches and Charlie Parker of England with 3,278 in 635 matches.

Since his Test debut in 2003, Anderson has had 686 Test wickets in 180 matches, with best figures of 7/42. He has taken 32 four-wicket hauls, 32 five-wicket hauls and three ten-wicket hauls in format. He has the third-highest wickets by a bowler in Test history next to Australia's Shane Warne (708) and Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralidaran (800). He is the most successful pacer in Test history.

Coming to the match, Australia's first innings is in progress on day three.

Usman Khawaja's 126* and Alex Carey's 52* partnership led the charge with the bat as Australia managed to bounce back in the final session of day two of the first Test match of the Ashes 2023 series on Saturday. Australia trailed by 82 runs, scoring 311/5.

Australia had started the day at 14/0, but lost quick wickets of David Warner (9), Marnus Labuschagne (0) and Steve Smith (16), which reduced Australia to 67/3. An 81-run stand for the fourth wicket between Khawaja and Travis Head (50 in 63 balls, eight fours and a six) revived Australia's fortunes in the match.

A 72-run stand between Green and Khawaja and an ongoing 91-run stand between Khawaja and Carey has kept Australia in a solid position at the day's end.

England declared their first innings at 393/8 after electing to bat first. A century from Root (118* in 152 balls, with seven fours and four sixes), fifties from Jonny Bairstow (78 in 78 balls, with 12 fours) and Zak Crawley (61 in 73 balls, with seven fours) powered England to a huge score.

Nathan Lyon (4/149) was the pick of the bowlers for the Aussies. Josh Hazlewood picked up two wickets while Scott Boland and Cameron Green got a wicket each.

At the end of day 1, Australia was at 14/0, with David Warner (8*) and Usman Khawaja (4*).