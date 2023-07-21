Ashes 4th Test: It was not a day to be proud of for Australia - Ian Healy

Former wicketkeeper Ian Healy has targeted Australia skipper Pat Cummins for the team's abysmal showing in the fourth Ashes Test saying,



"it was not a day to be proud of" for the visitors.

Australia surrendered the initiative on the second day of the Test to England, who took a 67-run first-innings lead on Thursday and look set to pile more misery on Australia with Harry Brook and skipper Ben Stokes batting on 14 and 24 respectively.

Responding to Australia's first-innings score of 317, England are 384 for 4, dealing a huge blow to the visitors' hopes of winning the crucial Test at Old Trafford.

Healy was unimpressed with Cummins' tactics on Thursday, saying Australia couldn't keep the opposition in check.

"It was not a day to be proud of whatsoever. We couldn't keep things tight. Cummins had a terrible day in the field. He dropped two catches and didn't see one," Healy told 'Sen Radio' on Friday.

The legendary 59-year-old former wicketkeeper indicated that Cummins, while off-colour on the field, was also clueless while bowling.

Cummins was one of the most expensive Australian bowlers giving away 93 runs in 16 overs without success.

"He (Cummins) kept bowling half-paced half volleys. They bowled straight to (Zac Crawley) early (but) you have to get the ball away from them and not hit from their favourite areas.

"They (England) whacked us left, right and over the top. We didn't have a fielder on the slog sweep for Travis Head but every fast bowler has got someone out on the boundary. It was just incredible," added Healy.

Crawley plundered runs, scoring his 189 off just 182 deliveries, while Moeen Ali (54) and former captain Joe Root (84), scored half-centuries.

Australia won the first two Tests but England staged a remarkable comeback in the third Test at Leeds to make it 2-1 and keep the five-match series alive.

Australia only need a draw in Manchester to retain the Ashes but with their batting and bowling seemingly not clicking, another former Australian cricketer Trent Copeland felt it will take a massive effort from the tourists to win the Manchester Test.

The 37-year-old former Australian Test pace bowler also questioned the non-selection of a specialist spinners.

"No. They (Australia) can't (win from this position)," Copeland said.

"I'm really disappointed with the opportunities missed by Australia on day one. Three players getting around 50 and getting starts but not going on to get 100. When you don't pick a frontline spinner, you need to boss the game with the bat and we didn't do that.

He added that asking part-time spinner Travis Head to bowl too had backfired.

"(England's) opportunity lies in when Travis Head bowls his first over. They made him feel nervous and under the pump so he won't contribute. Six overs, 0/48 and (Head) wasn't able to be bowled after that initial spell.

"I don't see an avenue back from here in this game with the weather around and barring a very friendly declaration from England," added Copeland.