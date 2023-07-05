

“Now, I am a fan of Bazball. The concept of backing yourself, playing without fear and putting pressure back on the opposition. But Bairstow's dismissal epitomises what we have seen from England in this series. It has been Casual Ball - CazBall if you will, not Bazball,” McGrath wrote in his column for BBC Sport. A new term has been coined in the wake of Bazball. 'Cazball' is what Glenn McGrath has come up with for the English approach in the ongoing Ashes. The former Australian fast bowler feels England have been casual and thus, Cazball, a spin-off to their aggressive approach Bazball, rightly defines their attitude in the first two Tests.





“What is telling is every single one of the former players I have spoken to, English or Australian, did not have a problem with it. Even West Indies legend Brian Lara has said it was out,” wrote the man with 563 Test wickets to his name. McGrath was initially in favour of the view that Australian captain Pat Cummins should have withdrawn the appeal by wicket-keeper Alex Carey. But he, later on, changed his view after thinking a lot.







Reasoning why he called England's approach casual, McGrath listed certain instances in the first two Tests. "If you go back to day one of the Lord's Test, England were too casual. After a rain delay, Australia's batters were champing at the bit to get out there. The umpires were on the field, but despite conditions massively in their favour, half the England players, captain included, still had their feet up on the balcony," the 53-year-old wrote.