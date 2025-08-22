Ashwin reveals the reason behind his sudden international retirement

Ravichandran Ashwin has opened up about the real reason behind his sudden international retirement midway through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia last December. The legendary off-spinner, who finished as only the second Indian bowler after Anil Kumble to go past 500 Test wickets, stunned the cricketing world when he announced his decision right after the third Test in Brisbane.

ALSO READ: Indian cricketers can't skip domestic games: BCCI's 'non-negotiable' order Reflecting on that moment in a conversation with former India captain Rahul Dravid on the latter’s YouTube channel, Ashwin explained that constant spells of sitting out in overseas Tests, despite being part of the touring squad, had started to affect him personally. He admitted that with age catching up, he often wondered if being away from family without playing was worth it.

Sitting out began to hurt Ashwin revealed that the frustration of watching games from the sidelines on foreign tours eventually pushed him towards calling time on his illustrious international career. He admitted that he still wanted to contribute to the team, but spending long stretches away from home without playing made him question his priorities. According to Ashwin, the thought of missing valuable time with his growing children while only being a squad member, rather than a regular starter, was mentally draining. A retirement earlier than expected The off-spinner explained that, in his own mind, he had initially planned to walk away from Test cricket around the age of 34 or 35. However, injuries, team combinations, and reduced opportunities abroad altered that timeline. Although he eventually played until his late 30s, Ashwin conceded that his intermittent appearances, especially overseas, took away the satisfaction that usually drives players at the twilight of their careers. He stressed that the decision was not about lack of passion, but about realistically assessing where his life stood, both professionally and personally.

Ashwin’s glorious numbers Making his debut in November 2011, Ashwin developed into India’s most successful modern-day spinner. His final tally stood at 383 wickets in 65 home Tests, where conditions invariably suited his craft, and 150 wickets from 40 away Tests. He also took four wickets in the high-profile neutral Test — the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in 2021. With 500-plus wickets in his career, Ashwin finished as India’s second-most successful Test bowler after Anil Kumble, leaving behind a record that spanned more than a decade. Dravid on leading with Rohit Sharma In the same conversation, Dravid reflected on his coaching stint with India alongside captain Rohit Sharma. He said what struck him most was Rohit’s calmness, clarity of communication, and deep commitment to his team’s welfare. Dravid pointed out that Rohit was always clear from the very beginning about how he wanted to shape the team environment, which made the captain-coach relationship smooth and successful.

Harmony between coach and captain Dravid described his role as largely supportive, saying a captain’s vision needs to take precedence and that the coach should provide clarity wherever required. With Rohit’s vast experience, Dravid felt it was easier to create a thriving environment. He noted that they often spoke about non-cricketing matters, sharing meals and casual conversations, which only strengthened their bond. Dravid said it was personally satisfying to watch Rohit evolve from an Under-19 talent he had once mentored into a mature leader who guided India to the finals of the 2023 ODI World Cup and the T20 World Cup triumph in 2024.