England announce Women's World Cup squad; Heather Knight makes return

Former captain Heather Knight was on Thursday named in a 15-member England squad for the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup and the duo of Sarah Glenn and Danni Wyatt-Hodge also returned to the side after missing the recent series against India.

Knight returns to the squad after having been on the sidelines for the last few months due to a tendon injury in her right hamstring.

A press release issued by the England and Wales Cricket Board (RCB) said Knight has been named in the squad as she continues her comeback from injury and is hopeful of being fit in time for the tournament, which will be held from September 30 to November 2.

Glenn is one of four specialist spinners in the squad and one of six players embarking on their maiden ODI World Cup, which will also be Nat Sciver-Brunt's first as captain in an ICC event. World No.1 ranked ODI batter Sciver-Brunt was appointed as the all-format skipper in April. Wyatt-Hodge also returns, having last featured for England in the 50-over format during their Ashes defeat in Australia, but Kate Cross, Maia Bouchier and Alice Davidson-Richards have been left out. The tournament is the country's first World Cup under new captain Sciver-Brunt and head coach Charlotte Edwards, with Australia returning as defending champions after they beat England in the 2022 final.