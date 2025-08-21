Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI playing 11, live toss time and streaming

The second ODI of the three-match series between Australia and South Africa is set to take place on Thursday, August 22, at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay, with both teams heading into the contest with contrasting mindsets. The visitors, South Africa, carry the momentum after a comprehensive 98-run victory in the opening game, while the hosts, Australia, are in must-win territory to keep the series alive.

South Africa have a golden chance to seal the series in Mackay after their all-round display in the first ODI. Their batting unit looked in fine touch, with Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, and Matthew Breetzke all scoring fluent half-centuries. The star of the show, however, was left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj, who dismantled the Australian batting order with his maiden five-wicket haul in ODIs, ensuring the visitors defended their total comfortably.

Australia, on the other hand, were bowled out for just 198 in the 41st over, exposing their continued struggle against quality spin. The absence of seasoned campaigners such as Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, and Glenn Maxwell—all of whom have retired from ODIs—was clearly felt, leaving the onus on the new-look middle order to step up. For the hosts, this match is not only about bouncing back but also about proving that their next generation of batters can shoulder responsibility under pressure. With the series on the line, expect Australia to come hard at the Proteas, while South Africa will look to ride their momentum and clinch a memorable series win with one game to spare.

Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI playing 11: Australia playing 11 (probable): Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood South Africa playing 11 (probable): Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi Australia vs South Africa Head-to-Head in ODIs Total matches played: 111

Australia won: 51

South Africa won: 56

No result: 1 Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI full squad Australia squad: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Cooper Connolly

South Africa squad: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Senuran Muthusamy, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI live telecast and streaming details When does the Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI match take place? The second ODI between Australia and South Africa will be played on Friday, August 22, 2025. What is the venue of the Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI match? The match will be held at the Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay.

At what time will the live toss for the Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI take place? The toss for the Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI match will take place at 9:30 AM IST. At what time will the Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI match begin? The first ball of the Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI match is scheduled for 10 AM IST. Which TV channel will live telecast the Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI match in India? The live telecast of the Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI match will be available on Star Sports Network in India.