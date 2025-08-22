Indian cricketers can't skip domestic games: BCCI's 'non-negotiable' order

Indian cricketers must not skip the Duleep Trophy 2025 and that demand is “non-negotiable”, the BCCI has said ahead of the tournament that sets up the domestic competitive season.

The board intervened after South Zone excluded some of India's leading names — including K L Rahul and Mohammed Siraj — from its squad. With the tournament beginning on August 28 in Bengaluru, the BCCI sent a letter to state associations to say that the presence of centrally contracted players is "non-negotiable" if the competition is to hold its place as a premier first-class tournament according to a report published by The Indian Express.

BCCI’s new directive The letter sent by Abey Kuruvilla, general manager of cricket operations at Board of Control for Cricket in India, said all available India players must feature in their zonal squads. The communication further specified that any player opting out would require prior approval from the national coach, the chairman of selectors, and the BCCI itself. Without this clearance, they risk losing selection opportunities for upcoming India assignments. Why domestic matter The move was prompted after South Zone announced its squad on July 27 without the likes of Rahul, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Sai Sudharsan, and Siraj. This omission raised concerns that premier domestic tournaments were being sidelined by both players and selectors. According to the board, ensuring India’s top talent participates is critical to upholding the prestige and competitive quality of the event.