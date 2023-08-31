Home / Cricket / News / Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Bumrah makes Indian bowling line-up very strong

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Bumrah makes Indian bowling line-up very strong

Jasprit Bumrah will be playing for the first time with India's best squad since his long lay-off due to injury. Mohammed Shami said that Bumrah's presence will be a big boost for the Pakistan game

BS Web Team New Delhi
Mohammed Shami

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 3:48 PM IST
Indian speedster Mohammed Shami believes that Jasprit Bumrah's presence will make the Indian bowling line-up look really strong in the all-important match for India against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023, scheduled for Saturday, September 02. 

"For a long time, we didn't have Jassi (Bumrah), so we felt the loss of a good player like him," Shami told Star Sports in a freewheeling chat ahead of the mega clash between the arch-rivals in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. 

"You sometimes feel like 'I wish this player was there', to make your combination set. So having Jassi, especially in the white-ball format, has made our bowling very strong," he added further 

Not much left to analyse: Shami on big game pressure 

Talking about the pressure of the big game against Pakistan, Shami, 32, said that the team has already practised a lot in the special camp in Alur, Karnataka, and all the strategies have been finalised. 

"For big games, there is always preparation as we have practised in the training camp. I don't think we have to analyze too much into the situation, we have the skill and the bowling lineup, so we don't have to think too much," said Shami, who has picked five wickets in three ODIs against Pakistan. 

No ego at all says Shami

Talking about handling the new ball, Shami, who is a master of seam bowling said, that there is no set pattern as to who will have the new ball. He also clarified that he has no ego regarding bowling with the new or the old ball.

"Depends on whether I have the new ball or whether the team requires me at any stage during the match, I'm always on. I don't have any hesitancy to bowl with the new ball or the old ball. I don't have an ego like that. All three of us (Bumrah, Shami & Siraj) are bowling very well, so it depends on the management," expressed the right-arm pacer. 

Less about the ball and more about the bowling

Shami, who has taken 162 wickets in 90 matches for Team India in the 50-over format, said that it's not about the red or the white ball, but all it takes is the right line and length to make the ball talk. 

"There is too much talk about the white ball or red ball, if you bowl in the right areas I don't think that there is any difficulty in any ball," he said. 

"There is only one goal, to go and give our 100 per cent, the result will come running to us if we give our 100 per cent. So it is very important to focus and execute, it's a very simple plan," added Shami. 

Topics :Jasprit BumrahMohammed ShamiIndia vs PakistanAsia CupBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 3:47 PM IST

