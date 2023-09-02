Asia Cup: What happens if India vs Pakistan match is washed out due to rain

India will take on Pakistan today (September 02, 2023) in a group A Asia Cup clash at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele, Sri Lanka. Though the chances of rain has reduced significantly over time. But one cannot predict and how it will change as the day progresses. So, lets take a look of different scenarios if the India vs Pakistan gets washed outt today.

What happens if the India vs Pakistan match gets washed out?

According to the points distribution system adopted for the Asia Cup, a game with No Result will grant both teams one point each. In that case, Pakistan, which already has two points courtesy of their 238-run win against Nepal from the tournament’s opener in Multan, will qualify for the Super Four stage and India will have to battle out against Nepal to make it to the Super Four.

What will be the scenario in the India vs Nepal game?

There are chances of rainfall in the India vs Nepal game as well. AccuWeather has forecasted 44% chances of precipitation on September 05, 2023, the day on which India play Nepal in an Asia Cup match in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.





ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2023: IND vs PAK Playing 11 If that match gets washed out, Indi will qualify as they will have two points from two No Results. But if the match ends in a result, it must come in India’s favour for the Men in Blue to move to the Super Four in Asia Cup 2023.

Can India lose to Nepal?

Cricket is a game of uncertainty and the better team on a particular day wins the match. However, India have never lost to an Associate member of the ICC in a cricket match. There have been a few scares, but the record has remained intact.

However, although the chances are highly negligible if India do lose to Nepla, their Asia Cup 2023 journey will come to an end and Nepla will qualify for the Super Four.

India's performance against minnows in cricket

India have played against Bermuda, East Africa, Hong Kong, Kenya, Namibia, the Netherlands, Scotland and the United Arab Emirates among the ICC Associate nations in ODI and T20 international cricket and has not lost a game to them.





ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2023 IND vs PAK: Wasim Akram rates Shaheen, Bumrah and Babar-Virat Even against the latest recognised permanent members of the ICC- Afghanistan and Ireland, the Indian team hasn’t dropped a game in either of the formats, although Afghanistan came close to causing an upset in the 2018 Asia Cup and 2019 ODI World Cup.

India’s close matches against cricketing minnows

India vs Hong Kong, 2018 Asia Cup

Batting first, India scored 285/7 in their fifty overs with the help of Shikhar Dhawan’s 127. However, Hong Kong started the chase brilliantly and were 174/0 in the 35th over before Kuldeep Yadav struck and got the wicket of Anshuman Rath. That opened the floodgates and Hong Kong eventually managed to score 259/8, losing the game by 26 runs.

India vs Afghanistan, 2018 Asia Cup

Batting first, Afghanistan scored 252 against India. It didn’t look like a tough target against an experienced Indian batting line-up, but apart from KL Rahul and Ambati Rayudu, none of the Indian batters could get past the 50-run mark.

India were reduced to 226/7 before Ravindra Jadeja paired up with tailenders and took the target down to seven from the last over with one wicket left. Rashid Khan bowled an amazing last over where he got Jadeja off the fifth ball to keep the match tied.

India vs Afghanistan, 2019 Cricket World Cup

After brilliant bowling from Afghanistan, India were reduced to 224/8 in their 50 overs. Only Kedar Jadhav and Virat Kohli scored half-centuries. Afghanistan too did not have a great start, but a small target meant that they remained in the game courtesy of their most experienced batter Mohammed Nabi.

Needing 16 to win and with Nabi on strike, Mpohammed Shmai was handed the ball. He was hit for a four off the first ball, yet he did not lose hope and then took a hat-trick to bowl out Afghanistan and win the game by 11 runs for India.