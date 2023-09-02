Asia Cup 2023 IND vs PAK: Wasim Akram rates Shaheen, Bumrah and Babar-Virat

Pakistan great Wasim Akram feels that since compatriot Shaheen Afridi is a genuine wicket-taker, he would be rated above India’s Jasprit Bumrah in his books when comparing the two brilliant pacers in the subcontinent.





ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2023: IND vs PAK Playing 11 "I'd choose Shaheen Shah Afridi over Jasprit Bumrah. He's got a bright future as long as he stays clear of serious injuries. He is a genuine wicket taker and that is why I believe he is one of the team's most important members," Saj Sadiq, a Pakistan cricket journalist who heads the PakPassion website quoted Akram as saying.

But when comparing two generational batters in Pakistan, the skipper Babar Azam and former India captain Virat Kohli, Akram made it clear that Babar is yet to achieve a lot before he could be compared with Virat.

"I'll probably get a lot of slack back home, but I will definitely pick Virat Kohli over Babar Azam. Babar is on the way, there is no doubt. He is one of the modern greats, but it will take some time. He will catch up, but it will take time," said the 57-year-old.





ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Kandy weather forecast today (Sept 2) Akram, who took 1931 wickets in his cricketing career wanted to keep Pakistan as an underdog compared to India but knew that the team looked like a settled and happy bunch.

"As far as preparation is concerned, physical preparation, mental preparation, getting used to conditions, pitches, the weather, Pakistan's preparation is on the right track. They look happy, look settled and are winning, so everything is going well,” said Akram.

"I like Pakistan to be underrated, underdogs. I don’t want them to go in as favourites. If you are a low-key team, you have a chance, and the Pakistan team has got the right preparation going," he added.