ICC announces equal prize money for men's and women's teams at ICC events

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced equal prize money for men's and women's teams at ICC events. The decision was taken at the ICC Annual Conference in Durban, South Africa and ensures the ICC Board fulfilled its commitment to reaching prize money equity by 2030 well ahead of schedule. Teams will now receive equal prize money for the equivalent finishing position at comparable events as well as the same amount for winning a match at those events.

ICC Chairman Greg Barclay said, "This is a significant moment in the history of our sport, and I am delighted that men's and women's cricketers competing at ICC global events will now be rewarded equally."

"Since 2017 we have increased prize money at women's events every year with a clear focus on reaching equal prize money and from here on in, winning the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup will carry the same prize money as winning the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and the same for T20 World Cups and U19s too.

"Cricket is genuinely a sport for all and this decision from the ICC Board reinforces that and enables us to celebrate and value every single player's contribution to the game equally."

The ICC Board also confirmed the largest-ever investment into the sport after the distribution model for the next four years was agreed. Every ICC Member will receive significantly enhanced funding with a strategic investment fund ring-fenced to drive global growth initiatives in line with the ICC Global Growth Strategy.