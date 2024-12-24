AUS's Playing 11 changes for 4th Test: Debut for Konstas, Head may miss out

Teenage batter Sam Konstas is set to make a dream debut at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) during the Boxing Day Test against India, even as an injury concern looms over Travis Head. Head, a prolific run-scorer, sustained a quadriceps muscle strain during the third Test at the Gabba, leaving his participation in doubt for the fourth Test.

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS: Here's why Rohit not worried about Pant, Gill, Jaiswal's form Youngest Aussie Test debutant since 2011 Konstas, 19, will become the 468th Australian men's Test cricketer when he takes the field for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on December 26. His inclusion was confirmed by selector Tony Dodemaide, who broke tradition by informing Konstas of his debut during training at the MCG on Tuesday morning. This marks a departure from the usual protocol, where the Australian skipper traditionally announces the playing XI.

Konstas will be the youngest Australian Test debutant since Pat Cummins, who was just 18 when he made his debut in 2011. "We wanted clarity for our batting unit before the team meeting," said Australia coach Andrew McDonald, ahead of the crucial fourth Test, with the series tied 1-1.

McDonald praised Konstas for his composed nature and versatility with the bat. “He’s been very similar to what I’ve seen on the outside within the team. He’s composed, relaxed, and knows his game. What he’s shown is an array of shots, the ability to put pressure back on opponents, and now he gets his opportunity,” McDonald said.

Konstas replaces Nathan McSweeney, who has struggled with poor form in the series so far. Meanwhile, Head, who has scored two centuries in the series, is nursing a slight quad strain sustained on the last day of the third Test. McDonald noted that Head was able to do running drills, suggesting he may be fit for the match. However, the team remains uncertain if he will be fully ready for the Boxing Day Test.

In the event that Head is unavailable, uncapped players Josh Inglis and Beau Webster are on standby. Additionally, pacer Scott Boland is expected to replace Josh Hazlewood, who is recovering from a calf strain.

With temperatures expected to soar above 40 degrees Celsius, McDonald anticipates a more batter-friendly pitch at the MCG. He emphasized the importance of picking Boland, given the conditions. "I think this wicket might offer the batters a little bit more as the game draws on. If we didn’t pick Scotty (Boland) here... I don’t think I’d be coming to the ground on Boxing Day if Scotty’s not in the eleven,” McDonald said.