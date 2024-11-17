AUS vs IND, 1st Test: Shubman Gill to miss Perth Test due to injury

According to ESPNcricinfo, Gill had suffered a fracture on Saturday, though the BCCI has yet to issue an official statement. While the fracture is deemed minor, Gill is racing against time in a desperate bid to recover for the second Test, which is a day-night affair starting on December 6 in Adelaide. ALSO READ: 'Shami must go,' Ganguly urges Team India before Border-Gavaskar series Team India forced to reshuffle batting order Shubman Gill is set to miss the opening Test against Australia, scheduled to begin on November 22 in Perth, after suffering a fracture to his left thumb. The injury occurred on the second day of India’s simulated training match, when Gill attempted a low catch in the slips, only to see his hopes of participating in the Test series dashed.According to ESPNcricinfo, Gill had suffered a fracture on Saturday, though the BCCI has yet to issue an official statement. While the fracture is deemed minor, Gill is racing against time in a desperate bid to recover for the second Test, which is a day-night affair starting on December 6 in Adelaide.

With Gill sidelined, India faces a major reshuffling of their batting order. Adding to the uncertainty, the availability of captain Rohit Sharma is also in doubt. Rohit and his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, welcomed their second child on Friday, further complicating the selection picture. Should both Gill and Rohit miss out, India will be forced to find a new opening partner for Yashasvi Jaiswal, introduce a new No. 3, and fill the crucial No. 6 slot in the lineup. Who will open for India in the 1st Test?

India's options for the top order include KL Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran, though the talented Devdutt Padikkal, who had joined the India A squad for the shadow tour in Australia, will also remain with the team. Rahul, who opened for India A in the second four-day game against Australia A and in the simulated training at the WACA, has been struggling with form. After scoring just 4 and 10 against Australia A at the MCG, he was struck on the elbow by a rising delivery from Prasidh Krishna, causing some concern. He did not bat again that day but was seen back in the nets on Sunday, preparing for the challenge ahead. Easwaran's struggles continue

Easwaran, who arrived in Australia brimming with confidence after a stellar run in domestic cricket—four centuries in as many red-ball matches has found the Australian conditions far more unforgiving. His tour has been a struggle, with scores of 0, 17, 7, and 12 against Australia A, all of which were marred by mistakes against pace bowling. Three times he was dismissed by fast bowlers—twice caught behind and once by a bouncer—while the fourth dismissal came from a run-out.

With a team in flux and key players on the injury list, India’s preparations for the first Test against Australia have taken a dramatic and uncertain turn.