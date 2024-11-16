Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20 playing 11, live time (IST), streaming today

The live toss for the Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20 will take place at 1 PM IST. The live streaming of the 2nd T20 match between Australia and Pakistan will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 8:43 AM IST
The Pakistani cricket team, after a disappointing outing during the first T20 at Brisbane, which saw the hosts pick up a 29-run win in a rain-curtailed contest, will look to keep the series alive by securing a win in the second T20 International at Sydney on Saturday, November 16.
 
Pakistan, who came into the T20 International series with high hopes after winning the ODI series against Australia, were left reeling by the Aussie pacers, who ripped apart the visitors’ batting line-up to deny them any chance of winning the game. However, Mohammad Rizwan and company will aim to draw confidence from the ODI series, which they also won after going down 0–1 in the first game.
 
On the other hand, Josh Inglis-led Australia will hope to secure their second successive win and seal the three-match series with one game to spare. The hosts were dominant with both bat and ball despite missing several senior players and will try to do the same on Saturday to walk away with a win and redeem themselves after a tough ODI series loss at home against the same opposition. 

Australia vs Pakistan playing 11 for 2nd T20 
Australia playing 11 (probable): Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis (w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis 
Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Mohammad Rizwan (w/c), Babar Azam, Arafat Minhas, Omair Yousuf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Usman Khan, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf
 
Australia vs Pakistan head-to-head in T20s 
In head-to-head records in T20 cricket, Pakistan, despite a loss in the first T20, still leads Australia by the barest of margins.
  • Total matches: 26
  • Australia won: 12
  • Pakistan won: 13
  • No result: 1
 
Australia vs Pakistan T20 squads 
Australia: Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis (w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Josh Philippe, Spencer Johnson 
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (w/c), Babar Azam, Arafat Minhas, Omair Yousuf, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan, Usman Khan, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Jahandad Khan, Sahibzada Farhan, Abbas Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem

Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20 live toss time, AUS vs PAK live streaming and telecast details

When will the Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20 match take place? 
The Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20 match will take place on Saturday, November 16.
 
At what time will the Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20 live toss take place on November 16? 
The live toss for the Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20 will take place at 1 PM IST.
 
At what time will the live match between Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20 start on November 16? 
The Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20 will begin at 1:30 PM IST in Sydney.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20 match in India? 
The live telecast of the 2nd T20 match between Australia and Pakistan will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of the Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20 match in India? 
The live streaming of the 2nd T20 match between Australia and Pakistan will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.
First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 8:43 AM IST

