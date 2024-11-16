SA vs IND: Tilak walked the talk, says SKY, unveiling future India star

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav has hailed Tilak Varma for "walking the talk," as the youngster unlocked his potential as India's new No. 3 batter with sensational back-to-back centuries that powered their 3-1 T20 International series triumph in South Africa.

Various batters have been tried out in recent times for the crucial position once owned by Virat Kohli, with the team think-tank even experimenting with Rishabh Pant during the T20 World Cup, albeit with little success.

Since then, players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson have all had stints at No. 3 before skipper Suryakumar Yadav took over the role.

However, after being entrusted with the crucial No. 3 spot in the last two T20Is of the series, the 22-year-old Varma has firmly grabbed the position with both hands.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who sacrificed his spot for the Mumbai Indians all-rounder, couldn't agree more.

"It was actually running in my mind that there has been a time when one man has batted consistently at No. 3 and has done wonders for India," Suryakumar told reporters after India's massive 135-run win in the fourth T20I that completed their 3-1 series triumph.

"So, this was a perfect opportunity for a young guy, definitely for him, who is showing a lot of promise. We both actually spoke to each other and he took up the responsibility. He just walked the talk. The way he batted at SuperSport and here was incredible. Hope he continues, not only in T20s but in all formats." In an aggressive batting display, India posted a huge 283 for 1, the fifth-highest total in men's T20Is.

Tilak finished with an unbeaten 120 off 47 balls, while opener Sanju Samson, after two ducks in the last two games, slammed 109 not out off 56 to make it three hundreds in five outings.

Together, they hammered 210 runs off 86 balls for the second wicket -- the highest T20I partnership for India for any wicket.

"Even before the (winning) the T20I WC, we played a few T20Is. We spoke about what brand and what type of cricket we wanted to play going forward," Suryakumar said.

"We play IPL for different franchises, but when we come together, we wanted to do the same thing we do for our franchise, be on the same page, and play a different brand of cricket. Post T20I WC, we just followed the same thing we did there." The victory underlined India's new-found dominance in T20I cricket, even after the retirement of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja and especially without many of their regulars like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill.

What does it meant about Indian cricket? "I think it says a lot about how strong the base of Indian cricket is. Guys playing a lot of domestic cricket for their respective states. Guys wanting to go back and play for their states, that speaks a lot about their urge to play for their state, deliver, and keep that run," the T20I skipper said.

Samson has also showcased his dominance in the opening role, and when asked about his place once Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal return, Suryakumar called it a good headache for the team.

I haven't thought that far ahead. I like to live in the moment because this is a special win, a special series victory, he said.

When they come back, we'll discuss it calmly (aram se). It will be tough, but it's a good headache to have going forward.

"Having 20-25 players in the squad and needing to pick 11 is a challenge, but it's a great situation for any team. We'll see, the team management, selectors, and BCCI will handle that headache. Koi dikkat nahin hai (no issues at all), he said.

Rinku Singh, India's designated finisher, had a quiet series with just 28 runs from three innings.

"Even I didn't have a good series," Suryakumar said firmly backing the Kolkata Knight Riders player.

"If you're playing a team sport and 8 batters are batting, it wouldn't be easy for every batter to score runs straight away. Teams would score 400 runs if every batter has their day.

"I have seen his hard work. Someone said good things happen to good people. It takes time and definitely comes along the way. He has delivered for India in difficult situations, and going forward, I'm sure when there is a crunch situation, he will deliver," he said.

Unbelievable feeling: Tilak ================= For Varma, it was an "unbelievable feeling" and he's yet to fully grasp the enormity of his achievement.

"I can't express my feelings right now. It's unbelievable. Can't imagine socoring back-to-back hundreds, that too in SA. Right now, I can't express my feelings," he said.

Asked whether he would look to bat at No. 3 in future, he said: "It's not in my hands. I got the opportunity from Surya bhai, and whatever the team needs, I try to fulfil it. I love playing at No. 3, but I'm ready for any role, he said.