AUS vs IND: Bumrah arguably the best fast bowler across formats, says Smith

The five-Test series between India and Australia begins in Perth on November 22

Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 2:48 PM IST
Seasoned Australian batter Steve Smith has spoken glowingly of Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, calling the Indian arguably the best fast bowler across formats.

The five-Test series between India and Australia begins in Perth on November 22. India have won the past two series Down Under. If India are to do a three peat, Bumrah's rare skills will be heavily relied upon in Australia.

"He's a wonderful bowler, whether I face him with the new ball, slightly older ball, or even the old ball. He's got great skills with all of them. He's a great bowler, arguably the best fast bowler across the three formats. It's always going to be a challenge," Smith told Star Sports.
 

The 35-year-old has been opening for Australia in the past couple of series and is expected to do the same against India.

Smith, a veteran of 109 Tests, is likely to cross the 10,000-run milestone in the high-profile series, having so far made 9685 runs.

Bumrah, on the other hand, has done remarkably well since making his Test debut in January 2018, taking 164 wickets in 37 games at an average of 20.51.


First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 2:48 PM IST

