AUS vs PAK 2023: How Aamer Jamal became find of Pakistan's Australia tour

Aamer Jamal made headlines on the morning of January 3, 2024, when he hit 82 and partnered Hamza Mir for an 86-run stand for the 10th wicket to take Pakistan out of shambles in the first innings of the third Test of the three-match series against Australia.

Second Pakistani to score 80 plus runs and take six wickets in a Test

However, it did not stop there for Jamal at the Sydney Cricket Ground as he went on to claim six wickets in the Australian first innings on the morning of January 5, thereby becoming the only Pakistani after Imran Khan to take a six-wicket haul and score 80 plus runs in a Test.

When the fielding looks like a tackle that gets a straight red, the audio has to match #AUSvPAK — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 5, 2024 Jamal, 27, has been the find of Pakistan’s Australia tour, where they lost two matches at Perth and Melbourne but have so far given a good fight. Jamal, 27, has been the find of Pakistan’s Australia tour, where they lost two matches at Perth and Melbourne but have so far given a good fight.

Aamer Jamal first to take five-wicket haul at Perth Stadium

Making his international debut at the age of 27, Jamal took a five-wicket haul in Perth as well, becoming only one of the 12 Pakistani cricketers to take a five-wicket haul on Test debut and the first since Aarif Butt to do it in Australia. Jamal is the first player to take a five-wicket haul on debut at the newly constructed Optus Stadium in Perth and the second since SH Cook of England to do so in Perth on all grounds, including the Western Australian Cricket Association (WACA) ground.

Five sixes in one Test series in Australia

With five sixes to his name already, Jamal now has the record for most sixes by a Pakistani batter in a Test series in Australia.

Most wickets by Pakistani in a three-match series in Australia

With 18 wickets so far, the Mianwali-born all-rounder now has the most wickets by a Pakistani bowler in a three-match series in Australia. Azaeem Hafeez had taken 19 wickets in a five-match series in Australia in 1983/4. With one Australian inning yet to come, Jamal will likely also break that record.



Jamal overtook Imran and Wasim

Jamal, who has taken 18 wickets and hit 125 runs in the three Tests so far with one innings yet to come in both batting and bowling, is now the only Pakistani to take 18 wickets and score more than 100 runs in a series. He overtook Wasim Akram (197 runs and 17 wickets) and Imran Khan (108 runs and 16 wickets). Along with Ian Botham and Akram, he is also only the third player to score more than 100 runs and take more than 15 wickets in a Test series in Australia.

Jamal in the PSL

In 2023, Jamal made his PSL debut, where he played six matches and took nine wickets, playing for Peshawar Zalmi. He scored 29 runs with a best of 13 in five innings with the bat.

Aamer Jamal's career stats



Batting Format Mat Inns Runs HS Ave BF SR 100s 50s 4s 6s Tests 2 4 43 33* 14.33 110 39.09 0 0 4 1 T20Is 4 3 65 41 21.66 34 191.17 0 0 4 5 FC 30 41 701 80* 20.02 1288 54.42 0 2 93 12 List A 29 24 298 74 12.95 334 89.22 0 1 21 12 T20s 24 22 334 47* 20.87 217 153.91 0 0 35 16 Bowling Format Mat Inns Runs Wkts BBI BBM Ave Econ SR 4w 5w Tests 2 4 277 12 6/111 7/139 23.08 4.3 32.1 0 1 T20Is 4 4 90 1 1/13 1/13 90 10.18 53 0 0 FC 30 49 2753 88 8/120 8/120 31.28 3.69 50.8 1 4 List A 29 29 1429 48 5/75 5/75 29.77 6.73 26.5 1 1 T20s 24 24 768 25 3/27 3/27 30.72 10.01 18.4 0 0

