IND W vs AUS W 1st T20I Playing 11, live match time, live streaming details

India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I Playing 11: Shafali Varma and Saika Ishaque mind their names in the team sheet of India

India women vs Australia women, 1st T20I Playing 11. Photo: X
BS Web Team New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 9:41 PM IST
After a 0-3 hammering by Australia in the T20Is, the Indian women's cricket team would look to draw inspiration from their Test match victory against the Australia women’s cricket team when they begin the three-match T20I series with the first match on January 5, 2024, at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. 

This will be the first meeting between the two teams in T20 format since the 2023 T20 World Cup semi-final where the Australian team beat India by 5 runs to reach the final, where they went on to win the trophy. 

Both the teams will see a lot of changes from the ODIs as the likes of Shafali Varma, Titas Sadhu and Saika Ishaque will become priority players for the Indian team while the Aussies will have Grace Harris back in the playing most likely. 

India Women Playing 11 probable

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Titas Sadhu, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh

Australia Women Playing 11 probable

Alyssa Healy (C), Beth Mooney (wk), Grace Harris, Anabel Sutherland, Elysse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Alana King

India Women vs Australia Women T20I series: Squads

India Women Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Kanika Ahuja, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Richa Ghosh (WK), Saika Ishaque, Mannat Kashyap, Amanjot Kaur, Minnu Mani, Shreyanka Patil, Jemimah Rodrigues, Titas Sadhu, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Shafali Verma 

Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy (C, WK), Tahlia McGrath (VC), Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham 

India Women vs Australia Women T20I: IND W vs AUS W 1st T20I live match time, telecast and streaming details

When will the India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I take place?

The Australia Women vs India 1st T20I will take place on Friday, January 5, 2024. 

What is the venue of the IND W vs AUS W 1st T20I?

The India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I venue is the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

When will the India Women vs Australia Women live toss take place in  Navi Mumbai as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The IND W vs AUS W live toss for the 1st T20I will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

What is the match timing of India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I according to Indian Standard Time?

The 1st T20I between India and Australia Women will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the IND W vs AUS W 1st T20I?

Sports18 - 1 (SD + HD) and Sports18 – 2 will live broadcast the India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the IND W vs AUS W 1st T20I in India for free?

JioCinema will live stream the India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I in India for free.

Topics :Women cricket IndiaIndia vs AustraliaIndia cricket teamAustralia cricket teamT20 cricketBS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 9:41 PM IST

