AUS vs PAK 3rd Test: Warner leads Australia to victory in his final Test

David Warner scored 57 runs to lead Australia to an eight-wicket victory over Pakistan on Saturday in his final test match, ending a 112-test career as a winner on his home ground

David Warner in his final Test at SCG against Pakistan. Photo: X
AP Sydney

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
David Warner scored 57 runs to help lead Australia to an eight-wicket victory over Pakistan on Saturday in his final test match, ending a 112-test career as a winner on his home ground.

With Australia needing only 11 runs to claim its third consecutive victory in the three-test series, Warner was out lbw off the bowling of Sajid Khan. He walked off the Sydney Cricket Ground to loud applause as he waved to the crowd.

The only other wicket to fall in Australia's second innings was when opener Usman Khawaja was also adjudged lbw off Khan's bowling for a six-ball duck.

Pakistan scored 313 and 115 and Australia responded with 299 and 130-2. Marnus Labuschagne scored 62 and was at the crease with Steve Smith (4) when the match ended.

Australia quickly took Pakistan's three remaining wickets on Saturday morning to set a 130-run victory target with almost two full days remaining.

After Josh Hazlewood (4-16) ran through Pakistan on Day 3, the visitors offered little resistance before they were all out. Mohammad Rizwan (28) and Aamir Jamal (18) put on 42 for the eighth wicket, but Pakistan folded quickly once Nathan Lyon had Rizwan caught at leg slip.

Lyon also bowled Hasan Ali to end the innings, finishing with figures of 3-36.

Warner had earlier led the team onto the field to start the day, while Thanks Dave with his trademark leap also painted on the ground in front of the Members Stand.

Australia won the first test in Perth by 360 runs and the second by 79 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Topics :David WarnerAustralia cricket teamPakistan cricket team

First Published: Jan 06 2024 | 2:32 PM IST

