ICC Awards 2023: Kohli, Jadeja, Cummins nominated for cricketer of the year

India's Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja on Friday, January 5, were nominated by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in the men's cricketer of the year category of the ICC Awards 2023. Joining the two Indians were two Australians, skipper Pat Cummins and Player of the Match in both the World Test Championship 2023 final and the ODI World Cup 2023 final, Travis Head.

The ICC also revealed the nominees for the women's cricketer of the year award, where England's Nat Sciver-Brunt will face tough competition from Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu and the Australian duo of Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner.

Charming Chamari in a solo race

With this, Athapaththu became the only player among both men and women to be nominated in all three player categories possible. She has already been nominated for Women's T20I and ODI cricketer of the year categories. While the men's cricketer of the year receives the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy, the women's cricketer of the year receives the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

A unique feat awaits Kohli

Virat Kohli, if he wins the ICC men's cricketer of the year award, will become the first player in history to lift the Sir Garfield Sobers trophy for a record third time. He won the award in 2017 and 2018. Australian Ricky Ponting has also won it twice, in 2006 and 2007. Kohli has also been nominated for the men's ODI cricketer of the year award.

Men’s Test cricketer of the Year award nominees





Also Read: ICC Awards 2023: Surya, Jaiswal nominated in T20I and emerging categories Ravichandran Ashwin was the lone nominee from India in the men's Test cricketer of the year in a list dominated by Australians. Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, and Joe Root were the other three names on the list. If Ashwin gets this award, he would join Australia's Steve Smith as the only two players to have won the Test cricketer of the year award twice.

Earlier, the ICC revealed the nominees for various other categories. The categories for which there would be no nomination and voting include the ICC men's and women's Associate cricketers of the year, the ICC Spirit of Cricket award, and the ICC umpire of the year

“In addition to the individual awards, five ICC Teams of the Year will be also decided by the ICC Voting Academy, identifying the standout XIs across men’s and women’s international cricket in 2023,” said the ICC in a release. Winners of the ICC Awards 2023 will be announced later in January 2024.

ICC Awards 2023 – Shortlists

Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year; Pat Cummins (Australia), Travis Head (Australia), Ravindra Jadeja (India), Virat Kohli (India)

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year; Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Ashleigh Gardner (Australia), Beth Mooney (Australia), Nat Sciver-Brunt (England)

ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year; R Ashwin (India), Travis Head (Australia), Usman Khawaja (Australia), Joe Root (England)

ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year; Shubman Gill (India), Virat Kohli (India), Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand), Mohammed Shami (India)

ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year; Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Ashleigh Gardner (Australia), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Nat Sciver-Brunt (England)

ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year; Mark Chapman (New Zealand), Alpesh Ramjani (Uganda), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Suryakumar Yadav (India)

ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year; Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Ellyse Perry (Australia)

ICC Emerging Men’s Cricketer of the Year; Gerald Coetzee (South Africa), Yashasvi Jaiswal (India), Dilshan Madushanka (Sri Lanka), Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand)

ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year; Marufa Akter (Bangladesh), Lauren Bell (England), Darcey Carter (Scotland), Phoebe Litchfield (Australia)