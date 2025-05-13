Australia announce Test squad for WTC final 2025 vs South Africa at Lord's

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 revised schedule, venues, playoffs and final timetable, streaming Flamboyant opener Sam Konstas and fully-fit all-rounder Cameron Green have earned spots in Australia’s 15-member squad for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final against South Africa. The high-stakes match will be held at Lord’s in London from June 11 to 15, with Pat Cummins leading the side in their quest to retain the prestigious mace. No major surprises in squad selection The squad features a familiar lineup, largely unchanged from the one that faced India and Sri Lanka earlier this year. “The team capped the WTC cycle with a strong series win in Sri Lanka, following an impressive summer where we defeated India for the first time in a decade,” said chief selector George Bailey, as quoted by cricket.com.au.

He added, “These consistent performances over the two-year cycle have earned us an exciting chance to defend our WTC title. Reaching the final means a great deal to this group, and they are eager for the challenge South Africa will bring.”

Konstas, Green make timely comebacks

Konstas had missed out on selection during the Sri Lanka tour and was sent home early. He had been playing domestic cricket for New South Wales and had previously impressed with a vibrant debut against India in Melbourne, though he struggled to maintain that form.

Green, on the other hand, returns after recovering from a back injury that required surgery last year.

Australia squad for WTC final vs South Africa: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster. Travelling reserve: Brendan Doggett.

Kuhnemann, Doggett named as reserves

Spinner Matt Kuhnemann has been included as a backup to frontline spinner Nathan Lyon. Meanwhile, pacer Brendan Doggett has been named as a travelling reserve, ready to step in if needed.

Squad to tour West Indies post WTC Final

Following the WTC final, the same Australian squad will head to the Caribbean for a three-Test series against the West Indies, with matches scheduled in Barbados, Grenada, and Jamaica starting June 25.

Cummins, Hazlewood back after injury Layoffs

Skipper Pat Cummins and fellow quick Josh Hazlewood return to the squad after sitting out the Sri Lanka Tests and Champions Trophy due to injuries. Both made successful comebacks during their stints in the Indian Premier League.

Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland complete the pace attack, with Doggett in reserve. The South Australian seamer has shown form in county cricket, picking up nine wickets in his first two matches for Durham.