PCB plans resumption of suspended Pakistan Super League in Pakistan

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is preparing to resume the suspended Pakistan Super League (PSL) even if the foreign recruits do not come back and host the final before Bangladesh arrive for a T20 series later this month.

A reliable PCB source said following the 'ceasefire' with India, the PCB plans to resume the PSL by May 16.

"We have eight games, including the final, remaining in the PSL and the plan is to resume by May 15-16 with or without foreign players and wrap up the event," a PCB source said.

The official said some of the overseas players are still in Dubai and some had left for their homes.

"Franchises have been told to ask the foreign players to return for the remaining matches but the final decision is with them and their boards," he said.

"The PCB is in touch with the Bangladesh Cricket Board and both are monitoring the situation but with the situation limping back to normalcy the series is on now." Bangladesh are scheduled to play matches in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Lahore.

PCB plans to complete the remainder of the PSL in Rawalpindi and Lahore.